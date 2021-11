Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, DEBORAH LYNN

CAGLE RD. TIFTONIA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ARENA, JOSEPH GENE

1192 BLACK OAK ESTATES RD HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE

5225 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTNAOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BAUGH, CODY SEBASTIEN

5226 CREEK BIND LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BLACKWELL, VICTOR VAN

1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BOLTON, JERRY WAYNE

55 DIGBY LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BROWN, TIFFANY JEANETTE4221 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BROWN, WILLIE ED5216 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---BUCKNER, JACOB MARK2602 DODS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAMPBELL, DEWAYNE EUGENE1312 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVING---CAPEHART, TOMMY H4477 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CLOWERS, BENJAMIN A153 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN1508 KARWILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374123186Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---EGAN, RACHAEL LEE9608 WEST CHERRY ST. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FLEMING, RANDAL ANTHONY113 SCRUGGS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---FORBES, JACIRE KAVI1334 CARRIAGE PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GADDIS, SHAYNAH KAY5003 NEWPORT DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,---GARNER, JAMES MAVERICK4205 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---GLADDEN, MARCUS L5410 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HAMILL, JONATHAN MARK1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215641Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HOLCOMB, TIFFANY1122 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HOLLOWAY, JOSHUNTA T2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE1704 Olive St Chattanooga, 374062823Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JACKSON, PATRICK DEONTIA1240 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---JONES, ALLEN VONDELL2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JUSTICE, ERICA AMARI220 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD---LEVER, AMANDA JOANN289 GALLAHAN RD GRAYSVILLE, 373384629Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---MANSAPHA, MOUKDA1024 HURST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREPEALED---MCCLENDON, CHARLES O3107 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064018Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---MEFFORD, JOSEPH WAYNE127 DELORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, MICHAEL LEE690 SHADOW LEAF LN Tunnel Hill, 307559577Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---MOORE, SEAN M315 DONALDSON PIKE NASHVILLE, 37214Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---ORTIZ, EMILY JACQUELINE1689 ROSS LN DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---OWENS, CALEB COPE208 ROLLING RIDGE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PAYNE, JACKLYN NICOLE2612 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PRICE, ROLAND ANDREW622 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PUCKETT, COURTNEY M528 ELLIS ST MARTIN, 38237Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROYVAL, JACOB T4816 LONE HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---SANDOVAL, CRISTIAN ALVARO CEJA1804 UNDERWOOD STREET APT 1 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, JOHN MATTHEW7776 ASHLEY DRIVE OLIVE BRANCH, 38654Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SOURIYGVONG, DOUANGPY5425 WOODY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---STEPHENS, MARCUS JAMES2649 APPLEBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---STEWART, JOSHUA MILLAND754 HARVEY RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SZARKA, GEORGE WILLIAM522 LINDCREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VELASCO, RAYMUNDOROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, ALENISA LASHA2907 KENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILKERSON, ANDREW BAKARI8681 ARBUTUS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ZOSA, WILLIAM D2018 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)