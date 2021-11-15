2 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Events Set For Ages 5-11, By Appointment Only

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools & One to One Health, will be hosting two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events for children ages 5-11. These events will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.“Getting our children vaccinated against Covid-19 is an important prevention measure. Keeping them safe while assuring in-person learning is a key priority for the Health Department,” said Hamilton County Interim Health Officer and pediatrician Dr.Fernando Urrego. “We are grateful to have these community partnerships, which significantly expand our ability to better protect our children.”"We are thrilled to partner with the Hamilton County Health Department to provide these vaccine events for our youngest students," said Dr. Nakia Towns, interim superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. "Protecting our young children through vaccination is a crucial mitigation strategy to ensure and prioritize the health and wellness of our students. We look forward to increasing our community vaccination rates, and to our students returning to a sense of normalcy."Events:Saturday, Nov. 20Hamilton County Health Department, Main Facility Pediatric Clinic, 921 East 3rd St, Chattanooga, Tn. 37403.· By appointment only.· From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.· To make an appointment, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Pfizer 5-11 Appointment” tab.· To make an appointment over the phone, call 423 209-8383.· Parking is available in the parking garage next to the Health Department. Bring your ticket in with you to have your parking validated.· Masks must be worn by both child and parent when coming in for the appointment.Tuesday, Nov. 23East Ridge Elementary Gymnasium, 1014 John Ross Road, Chattanooga, TN 37412.· By appointment only.· From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.· To make an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/3Cc0r0k.· To make an appointment by phone, call 423 463-0051.Details:· These events are open to all children ages 5-11. Your child does not have to be a student of the Hamilton County School system to be eligible.· Please allow enough time for your appointment, including a 20 minute wait time after receiving the dose.· A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and must bring current, valid photo ID.· If you are the parent or legal guardian of an adopted child, please bring proof of adoption papers with you to the appointment.· To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at this link. Forms will also be available on site.· Spanish speaking interpreters will be on site at both events.Additional resources· Pediatric vaccines will also be available at pediatrician offices, pharmacies, and other community providers throughout Hamilton County. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.· Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about making a vaccine appointment, locating testing, or if you seek isolation and quarantine guidance.· To read this information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.