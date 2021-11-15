 Monday, November 15, 2021 59.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tim Boyd Backs Partisan School Board Elections; Hits Performance Of County Schools

Monday, November 15, 2021
Tim Boyd at Pachyderm
Tim Boyd at Pachyderm

County Commissioner Tim Boyd on Monday told members of the Pachyderm Club that he favors partisan school board elections. 

He said, "I want to know the political philosophies of school board members before they get on there. Too often we vote people in and they wind up voting far to the left."

Commissioner Boyd also hit the performance of the county schools, saying they had spent too much time on "equity" issues "rather than teaching kids to read."

He said there was "much hoopla" earlier about the number of county schools reaching Level 5 in the TVASS system. He said TVASS is a flawed system that many others don't use.

The speaker said a number of schools who made Level 5 had very low literacy levels despite some schools spending over $12,000 per student. He said, "If a student can't read by the third grade, they are never going to catch up." 

He also said the county schools touted an increased graduation rate, but he said he finds that county school students are not prepared to go into the workforce. "I can't hire them" because of low reading levels. He said that is "disturbing." 

He said the school system stance was "we don't care if they know anything, we just want to graduate them."

Commissioner Boyd said the county schools has spent tens of thousands on PR boosting Level 5 improvements rather than focusing on "teaching children to read." 

Arch Trimble, president of the Hamilton County Republican Party, said members of the party "overwhelmingly" favor partisan school board elections.

He said the party plans to ask the election office to hold a primary election for school board next year.

Mr. Trimble said he had "no idea" if the Democratic Party would also seek a primary.

The partisan school board elections were authorized by a bill passed during a recent special legislative session and signed into law by Governor Bill Lee. 

 

 

 


November 15, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Wants Tent In His Backyard Removed; Man Thinks Wife Vandalized His Car

November 15, 2021

Car, Large Truck Tangle At 4th And Market

November 15, 2021

Man Charged With Clubbing Girlfriend With Tomahawk, Stabbing Her With A Knife


A man on Denham Road told police someone had set up a tent in his backyard and he wanted the person removed. Police did not locate anyone in the tent and explained to the man that if he wanted ... (click for more)

A car and a large truck tangled at Fourth and Market on Monday. It happened around 11 a.m. The car wound up pinned by the truck near the former Applebee's restaurant. (click for more)

Police have charged Nathan Robert Davis with clubbing his girlfriend with a small tomahawk and stabbing her with a pocket knife. Davis, 39, of 218 Tunnel Blvd., is charged with attempted murder. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Wants Tent In His Backyard Removed; Man Thinks Wife Vandalized His Car

A man on Denham Road told police someone had set up a tent in his backyard and he wanted the person removed. Police did not locate anyone in the tent and explained to the man that if he wanted the tent removed from private property he would have to do it himself. Police also informed the man that if the person did return, to call police and have them trespassed from the property. ... (click for more)

Car, Large Truck Tangle At 4th And Market

A car and a large truck tangled at Fourth and Market on Monday. It happened around 11 a.m. The car wound up pinned by the truck near the former Applebee's restaurant. (click for more)

Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court - And Response

As a Hamilton County citizen, I’m embarrassed by the reprimand recently given to Judge Gerald Webb by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct. His Facebook posts, which partly gave rise to the reprimand, trivialize the suffering of the victims of crime that come before his Court. The posts also mock criminal defendants, who are innocent until proven guilty. Regardless of what crimes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: History Is Undefeated

The great master of wisdom Confucius once said, “Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” This what I remembered when I read the latest column from the great writer Victor Davis Hanson over the weekend. I am hardly a big follower of the many political columns that come my way, but Hanson is a favorite because I have found truth, in time, with what he ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Set To Host Tennessee Tech On Tuesday

It's a quick turnaround for the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team after kicking off the Coke Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown Chattanooga with a win over UNC Asheville on Sunday. The Mocs are set to host Tennessee Tech in the second leg of tournament action on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET inside McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga improved ... (click for more)

UTC Men Beat UNC Asheville 75-45 In Home Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team featured four players in double digits, led by a career-high 20 from Darius Banks, and used a stingy defensive effort to race past UNC Asheville 75-45 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga improves to 2-0 on the season following the victory on the opening day of the Coke Zero Sugar Classic presented ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors