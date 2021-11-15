Man Charged With Setting Woman's Tent On Fire On Baldwin Street While She Was Inside

A man is facing arson charges after a woman’s shelter was set on fire.

On Thursday, law enforcement responded to an arson report on Baldwin Street. They met with the complainant, who said a man named Brandon Horton, 28, lit a blanket on fire and threw it at her tent while she was inside the tent. She said one of her tarps caught on fire. Police said the complainant was not injured.

Police later found and spoke to Horton. Police said he said he told them he was in the area. However, Horton said, “I plead the fifth” when asked other questions.

Police said that as Horton was in custody and being transported back to the scene, the complainant saw him and said Horton was the one who threw the burning blanket at her shelter.

Horton is charged with aggravated arson.

