Man Charged With Clubbing Girlfriend With Tomahawk, Stabbing Her With A Knife

Monday, November 15, 2021
Nathan Robert Davis
Police have charged Nathan Robert Davis with clubbing his girlfriend with a small tomahawk and stabbing her with a pocket knife.

Davis, 39, of 218 Tunnel Blvd., is charged with attempted murder.

Police said the victim was brought to the hospital with 27 wounds to her face, head and other parts of her body. She was covered in blood.

The woman said they had gone outside to start a bonfire, when he became angry and began hitting her with the tomahawk. She said he then switched to the knife.

She said she kept calling out to try to get the attention of Davis' mother, who was inside the house. She said the mother finally came out.

The woman said David may have been on meth at the time.

Davis said he became angry because he had used xanax and become fearful and his girlfriend had made fun of him.  


Opinion

Sports

