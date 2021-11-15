Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 78 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 78 new positive cases, up from 54 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,741. The death total is at 663.

It is reported the deaths were two white females and one white male; one age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 56 in Hamilton County - down from 62 on Friday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 13 patients are in ICU - up from 10 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,465, which is 98 percent. There are 613 active cases, up from 603 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 710 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,297,472 coronavirus cases.



There were four more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 16,683.



The state currently has 670 people hospitalized from the virus, 14 fewer from the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.528 million.



There have been 1,268,667 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday:



Bledsoe County: 3,519 cases; 18 deaths



Bradley County: 22,430 cases, up 43; 203 deaths



Grundy County: 2,906 cases, up 5; 39 deaths



Marion County: 5,843 cases, up 10; 55 deaths



McMinn County: 10,637 cases, up 15; 136 deaths



Meigs County: 2,211 cases, up 6; 29 deaths



Polk County: 3,217 cases, up 4; 31 deaths



Rhea County: 7,040 cases, up 6; 94 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,034 cases; 33 deaths



Knox County: 79,748 cases, up 166; 940 deaths



Davidson County: 122,791 cases, up 266; 1,181 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 146,063 cases, up 292; 2,298 deaths