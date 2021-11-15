 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 46.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 78 New Cases; Tennessee Has 4 More Deaths

Monday, November 15, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths on Monday and 78 new positive cases, up from 54 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,741. The death total is at 663.

It is reported the deaths were two white females and one white male; one age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 56 in Hamilton County - down from 62 on Friday.  Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 13 patients are in ICU - up from 10 on Friday.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 63,465, which is 98 percent. There are 613 active cases, up from 603 on Friday.

Tennessee reported 710 new cases on Monday, for a total of 1,297,472 coronavirus cases. 

There were four more deaths in Tennessee reported on Monday, for a total of 16,683.

The state currently has 670 people hospitalized from the virus, 14 fewer from the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.528 million.

There have been 1,268,667 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.

Here are the numbers by county, last updated on Friday:

Bledsoe County:  3,519 cases; 18 deaths

Bradley County:  22,430 cases, up 43; 203 deaths

Grundy County: 2,906 cases, up 5; 39 deaths

Marion County: 5,843 cases, up 10; 55 deaths

McMinn County: 10,637 cases, up 15; 136 deaths

Meigs County: 2,211 cases, up 6; 29 deaths

Polk County: 3,217 cases, up 4; 31 deaths

Rhea County: 7,040 cases, up 6; 94 deaths

Sequatchie County: 3,034 cases; 33 deaths

Knox County: 79,748 cases, up 166; 940 deaths

Davidson County: 122,791 cases, up 266; 1,181 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 146,063 cases, up 292; 2,298 deaths


