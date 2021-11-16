 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest Of 5 Suspects In Bradley County

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

  • Angela Taylor

  • Chelby Harris

  • Mason Johnson

  • Samantha Mowery


A narcotics investigation on Monday resulted in the arrest of five Bradley County residents after a search of a home on Old Georgetown Street N.W.

The search led to the seizure of numerous suspected Fentanyl Pills, Methamphetamine, Buprenorphine/Naloxone, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. An investigation that began several months ago focused on suspicions that fentanyl and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were being sold. The investigation was conducted by the 10th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in cooperation with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the District Attorney General 10th Judicial District.

Mason Kynsal Johnson was charged with possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of felony drug paraphernalia. Johnson was also arrested for two outstanding warrants for the charges of failure to appear on a previous domestic assault charge and a previous criminal trespass charge.

Chelby Lane Harris was charged with simple possession of fentanyl, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of Buprenorphine/Naloxone. Ms. Harris was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from McMinn County for a Schedule II Drug charge.

Samantha Channing Mowery was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Angela Dawn Taylor was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Malachi Shahada Matthew Akhtab was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Cole William Miles Gaddis was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

Additional charges on several of the individuals involved are forthcoming.


Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths, 771 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,368. There are 771 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,275,238 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 88,204, which is an increase of 164 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

City May Set Up "Sanctioned" Homeless Campsite On 12th Street

City officials said they are considering setting up a "sanctioned" homeless campsite on 12th Street near Peebles Street. Sam Wolfe, the city's director of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, said it would be a "safe, sanctioned and managed campsite." Residents of the city-operated tent city would have access to bathrooms, supportive services and regular meals at the nearby ... (click for more)

Opinion

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (3)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Generation!

If you are age 70 or over, thank your lucky stars because it’s a wonder we ever made it this far. There is a story that circulates on the Internet from time to time that makes me laugh every time I read it. It has been around for a while but the older I get, its truth seems to grow. I came across a copy the other day and, as a child who experienced the best memories a boy ever ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Kennedy Chandler Zoomed Right Past The Bucs

Desmond Oliver came back to Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday intent on being ambitious. Me against you was how he described his thinking. In this case, it was Oliver’s East Tennessee State Bucs against the Tennessee Vols. And the ETSU coach thought his guys could win. Then he saw Kennedy Chandler whoosh by. Suddenly Oliver’s basketball optimism was the kind boxer Mike Tyson ... (click for more)

4th Quarter Comeback Lifts #16/12 Lady Vols Past #23/22 USF, 52-49

Overcoming a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, the No. 16/12 Lady Vols took down No. 23/22 South Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena, 52-49, Monday night. With the win, Tennessee improved to 3-0 on the season. Jordan Horston led the furious fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 12 of the 14 points for UT. The junior tied a career high with 24 points, adding nine rebounds, ... (click for more)


