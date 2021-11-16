Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest Of 5 Suspects In Bradley County

A narcotics investigation on Monday resulted in the arrest of five Bradley County residents after a search of a home on Old Georgetown Street N.W.



The search led to the seizure of numerous suspected Fentanyl Pills, Methamphetamine, Buprenorphine/Naloxone, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. An investigation that began several months ago focused on suspicions that fentanyl and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were being sold. The investigation was conducted by the 10th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in cooperation with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the District Attorney General 10th Judicial District.



Mason Kynsal Johnson was charged with possession of fentanyl for resale, and possession of felony drug paraphernalia. Johnson was also arrested for two outstanding warrants for the charges of failure to appear on a previous domestic assault charge and a previous criminal trespass charge.

Chelby Lane Harris was charged with simple possession of fentanyl, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of Buprenorphine/Naloxone. Ms. Harris was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from McMinn County for a Schedule II Drug charge.

Samantha Channing Mowery was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Angela Dawn Taylor was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Malachi Shahada Matthew Akhtab was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Cole William Miles Gaddis was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

Additional charges on several of the individuals involved are forthcoming.

