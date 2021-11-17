Police Blotter: Woman Won't Pay Cab Fare; Man In Tournament At Sweet Melissa's Wants To Sleep In The Parking Lot

A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver said when he arrived at the woman's destination, she gave him $10 to cover a $34 fare. The cab driver said that when he argued with her about this, she went into the house and returned with $20 in loose change, which he refused. The cab driver said she then left in a silver Chrysler 300. As police spoke with the cab driver, a man arrived to the address and said it was his house. Police explained why they were there, and he said the woman was his sister. He called her and then paid the cab driver $25 to cover the remaining fare. The cab driver said he no longer needed police assistance.

* * *

The security company for Speedway at 1330 East 3rd St. called police reporting that a man was stealing beer from the store but did not give any description. Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk who said she caught a man stealing beer. She showed police the beer she had taken from him - four three-packs of Bud Light and one six-pack of Michelob Ultra beer. The clerk described the suspect as a tall black male, approximately 6'3", thin, wearing all black clothes and a mask. No one matching the description was found on the premises. The clerk said the suspect left with no stolen items, and was no longer present.

* * *

A man on Riverfront Parkway said someone stole the catalytic converter to his company vehicle, a Ford Excursion. There is no suspect information at this time. The total amount of loss is approximately $1,000. The man said the suspect(s) used a cutting device to remove the catalytic converter. He said the hotel he was staying at, Springhill Suites, asked him to park his vehicle on the roadway (Riverfront Parkway) rather than using the parking lot where it would have been kept in a secure lot.

* * *

A man at 301 East Martin Luther King Blvd. told police a man was drinking beer in front of Kankus and was irate when he was asked to leave. The caller said he wanted the man trespassed. He pointed out the man, who was standing down the street on the sidewalk. Police made contact with the man and identified him. Police told him he was trespassed from Kankus and if he returned he would be arrested.

* * *

A woman on Marylin Lane said her car, a 2014 Kia Soul, had damage on the front right fender that was not evident prior to this morning. She believes an unknown suspect, possibly her neighbor, might be responsible but she cannot prove this. Police witnessed what appeared to be scratch indentation damage. Police suggested to the woman that she might want to invest in some camera technology for future reference. At this time, there is no further case info to process.

* * *

Police responded to Brookmeade Circle where a man said he is in an ongoing court situation with his soon to be ex-wife. He said she has been sending text messages to herself, under the guise that it is himself. He said he has documentation to prove that it is she that is sending these messages. Police told the man he would need to take this documentation with him to court and that this would be addressed at his upcoming court date.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to check on the status of a woman on Esquire Drive, at the request of her brother. Upon arrival police spoke to the woman who said she was okay and that her brother may have had the incorrect phone number. The brother was given a call to relay that the woman was okay. He said he had not been able to make contact with her for the last couple of days and just wanted to make sure that she was okay.

* * *

A man on East 16th Street called police and said there was an unauthorized device accessing his email/phone accounts. He said that he is in the process of going through a divorce, and believes that either his separated wife or her new boyfriend are the ones accessing his email/phone. He said he found an IP address on Shanty Lake Road for the area of the device accessing his accounts and that the new boyfriend lives in the area that the IP address come from, although the address is not exact. The man wanted this incident documented for his records.

* * *

A woman on Ashford Villa Circle said she is having issues with a woman who is following her and taking pictures of her out and about. She wished to have documentation in case the situation worsens. She also had questions about what she could do legally.

* * *

A woman at Sir Goony's Family Fun Center at 5918 Brainerd Road said that at some point while she was within the business, the rear driver's side window of her vehicle had been shattered. It appeared as though a small projectile or other object struck the window, causing it to break. This did not appear to be consistent with a projectile from a firearm, but possible an airsoft or BB gun. At this time the party responsible for the damage is unknown, pending if the business has camera footage of the incident.

* * *

An officer observed a white sport bike with no tag turning south onto Central from Workman Road. The officer attempted to stop the motorist who then "flipped off" the officer and continued at a high rate of speed toward Burnt Mill Road/Tennessee Avenue. There was recently a report of a stolen white/blue sport bike from 20th Street. The officer was not able to get close enough to the vehicle to determine if this motorcycle was also blue. The vehicle seemed to have come from Fagan Street, which is an area that has previously held a "chop shop" of stolen motorcycles. The vehicle was BOLO'd to Adam team and Walker County.

* * *

An officer was patrolling the area of 4000 Hooker Road when she observed a black female (possibly 20's) with long rainbow braids getting out of the passenger side of a green Subaru Outback with a handicap tag. As the officer passed, she observed a young black male (roughly 12- 14-years-old) step out of the driver's seat and look back toward the police vehicle before fleeing through yards on foot. The officer returned to the vehicle to find it was confirmed as stolen in this incident. Officers attempted to locate the parties without success. Fingerprints were lifted from the vehicle and submitted to AFIS. The car owner arrived and took possession of the vehicle, confirming to the officer that a phone had been connected to the vehicle's Bluetooth system that did not belong to him. The phone was listed as "Kay's phone" and the number listed was which currently does not have coplink history. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

While on patrol, an officer spotted a man who appeared to be urinating in the corner at 801 East. 11th St. The officer spoke with the man as he walked to the intersection of Peeples Street and East 11th Street. He said that he did urinate in the corner. He said because he is homeless and bad kidneys he has nowhere to use the restroom and he said since no one was around he could just go anywhere. The officer explained to him that this is not the case. Because he did not appear to expose himself to anyone in the area, the officer did not cite him.

* * *

Police were called to Jaycee Towers at 500 W Martin Luther King Blvd. on a report of a found phone. A man said he found the phone lying on the couch in the lobby of JC Towers. Other tenants stated that it was a certain woman's phone and that she leaves her belongings laid about. Police have had interaction with the woman and knew what apartment she lived in. A resident said that he would take it to her but asked police to wait in case she didn't answer the door. That tenant returned and said that she didn't answer the door. Police took the phone to the Chattanooga Police Property room for safe keeping. Police completed a release form also.

* * *

The manager of Party Foul at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. called police to report a disorder that occurred within the establishment. The two customers who were the cause of this report left before police arrived.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a college party on East 4th Street that was growing and he was concerned about it. Upon arrival, police were met in the yard by a man who identified himself as one of the residents at the address. The officer spoke with the man and asked him to keep the party calm and quiet, and we would have no cause to shut the party down. The man agreed, and at the time the officer was speaking with him, the party was not excessively loud or disruptive, and the man said they would be done around 12:30 a.m.

* * *

A woman on Poplar Street said someone stole the tag off her vehicle. She identified the tag and it was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Broomsedge Trail told police over the phone someone recently illegally accessed her Facebook account from Texas and changed the password. Also, she received emails last week notifying her that someone had also hacked her email and changed the password and she later found out that the same thing was done with her Amazon account. Then she discovered that someone had emptied out her savings account with Volunteer Federal Bank, which is based in Tellico Plains, and she believes it was an online transaction. When she checked her account online, it had been closed. She still hasn’t spoken with anyone at the bank because they are still closed at this time. She also checked with her ex-husband and he told her he has not emptied out the account. The total amount taken was $118.

* * *

A man at CJ's Automotive at 1073 Hooker Road said when he came to work he found a black 18-foot trailer abandoned at the entrance to his workplace. Police ran the VIN through NCIC and found that the trailer had been reported stolen out of Alabama. Hamilton County Dispatch reached out to the appropriate agency to have the trailer removed from the stolen status. The trailer was towed to United Wrecker Services.

* * *

A woman on Highland Circle said overnight someone entered her unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Suburban and stole several items.

* * *

A man on Mission Road told police various power tools, hand tools, and recreational sporting equipment were stolen from his yard and the area around his house. He did not know a specific time the offense took place. He did not have any working surveillance cameras on his property and police did not observe any on any neighboring structures. A detailed description of each item taken is listed in the property section of this report.

* * *

A woman on East 34th Street said she left her vehicle parked there and later discovered some damage on the driver's side front door, which consists of some light scuff marks and a small dent. She said it looks like there is some white paint in the scuff marks and she parks the vehicle in a shared driveway with other neighbors at her residence. She has checked her neighbors' vehicles and they don't have any damage, so she said she doesn’t know what really happened. She said one of her neighbors told her they saw a vehicle turn around in the driveway one day but they didn't see if her vehicle was hit. Therefore, there is no proof of how the damage was done or if it was intentional. She said the repair shop could not give an estimate yet.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at Sweet Melissa's Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. where a man was underneath a box truck. Upon arrival, police found a man in a gold Toyota Sienna, next to two Budget box trucks. Police identified the man who said he was sleeping in his car because he could not find a hotel, and that he was involved in a pool tournament at Sweet Melissa's. The man told police that he had a firearm in his glove box, at which point police instructed him to exit the vehicle. After further questioning, police determined that the man was not involved in criminal activity. Police told him he could not sleep in a private parking lot, and that he needed to find other arrangements. The man was instructed to vacate the premise and did so without incident.