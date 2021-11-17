November 17, 2021
A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVEY, SHANA DIANE
5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)
A taxi driver for Mercury Cab said he had given a ride to a woman, and when she said she did not have the cash, he stopped at two different ATMs for her to get cash to pay him. The cab driver said when he arrived at the woman's destination, she gave him $10 to cover a $34 fare. The cab driver said that when he argued with her about this, she went into the house and returned with ... (click for more)
I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community.
With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)
When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that will allow partisan elections for county school board, it had little to do politics and a lot to do with wackos. School boards across the state have become infested – in more than a few counties – with “stinkin’ thinkin’” and the conservative State Legislature quite rightfully wanted more transparency for the voters. Understand, ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Alabama. This is UT’s seventh home football game of the 2021 season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs are the champions of the 2021 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown following Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
That win came on the heels of Sunday’s 30 point romp over UNC-Asheville to give the Mocs wins over both teams. Those two teams will play on Thursday at 7 for the consolation ... (click for more)