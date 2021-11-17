 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Police Capture Man Who Allegedly Attacked Women On Southern Adventist Campus At Collegedale

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Claude Abran Finch III
Claude Abran Finch III

Police have located a man who allegedly attacked two different women on the campus of Southern Adventist University at Collegedale.

Claude Abran Finch III, 24, had been wanted by the Collegedale Police Department for evading arrest and reckless endangerment - both felonies. Finch is also a person of interest in a sexual assault that occurred on the university campus earlier in the night.

Collegedale Police said, "On Tuesday at 8:13 p.m., Collegedale Police responded to reports of a sexual assault on the campus of Southern Adventist University. Officers met with the victim, a student of the university, who informed them that she had noticed a particular vehicle in several locations around campus while she was out running. Stopping to rest, the victim noticed the vehicle again. That was when she says she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted. The victim hit her attacker and ran to a school dormitory to call for help. She described her attacker as a thin black male, around 5 foot 10 inches, wearing red sweatpants and a black hoodie. The vehicle was described as a red Chevrolet hatchback with tinted windows.

"While speaking with the victim officers learned that another female had a similar run-in regarding a vehicle matching that description on Monday night and again on Tuesday evening. However, her reports were given to the Southern Adventist University Campus Safety Department and not forwarded to the police department.

"Officers immediately began searching the area around the university’s campus, looking for the suspect or his vehicle. At about 9 p.m. officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s driving on University Drive. A traffic stop was conducted at College Drive East and Timberland Terrace. When officers made contact with the driver, described as a thin black male, wearing red sweatpants and a black sweatshirt, he informed them that he was a door dash delivery driver. Noting the matching descriptions of the driver and vehicle to the assailant in the area less than an hour before, the officer asked the driver to exit the vehicle. It was at that point that the driver sped from the scene through the student housing section on Timberland Terrace and through a gravel lot back onto University Drive.

"Due to the safety concerns of having people walking nearby on the sidewalks and around the buildings, the officer proceeded cautiously through and onto University Drive. Unfortunately, the driver was already out of sight. The investigation continued, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the driver was identified as Claude Abran Finch III, a 24-year-old black male. Finch is currently wanted by the Collegedale Police Department for evading arrest and reckless endangerment; both felonies. Finch is also a person of interest in the sexual assault that occurred on the university campus earlier in the night."

Claude Abran Finch III
Claude Abran Finch III

November 17, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

November 17, 2021

CHI Memorial Moves Forward With Building New Hospital In Ringgold

November 17, 2021

Man Gets 27-Month Sentence In Cocaine Case After Attorney Praises Client


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 EVANS, DONAMICHE ALEXANDER POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/17/2021 1 GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial has taken the next step toward making its new hospital in North Georgia a reality. Hospital leaders gave notice to the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) on Wednesday, ... (click for more)

Terrence Moore received a downward variance that resulted in a 27-month sentence after pleading guilty to selling crack cocaine, but the reason for the downward variance was different than the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 EVANS, DONAMICHE ALEXANDER POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/17/2021 1 GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 11/17/2021 1 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 11/17/2021 1 HALL, MICHAEL ANTHONY DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 11/17/2021 1 HOLLAND, ... (click for more)

CHI Memorial Moves Forward With Building New Hospital In Ringgold

CHI Memorial has taken the next step toward making its new hospital in North Georgia a reality. Hospital leaders gave notice to the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) on Wednesday, that they will file their Certificate of Need (CON) in December to build a replacement hospital in Ringgold. The current facility, located at 100 Gross Crescent Circle in Fort Oglethorpe, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Weston, What Is Your Job?; Weston Replies - And Other Responses (6)

I have watched the list of potential candidates appear on the Chattanoogan polls for the 2022 Hamilton County mayor’s race, from Bo Watson to Tim Boyd. How fun these polls are for the community. With each potential candidate listed in the Chattanoogan polls, I can immediately associate the candidate to their profession or employment, or how they have earned a living. Of course, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What’s Your Typology?

When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that will allow partisan elections for county school board, it had little to do politics and a lot to do with wackos. School boards across the state have become infested – in more than a few counties – with “stinkin’ thinkin’” and the conservative State Legislature quite rightfully wanted more transparency for the voters. Understand, ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The South Alabama Game Saturday

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the football game against the University of South Alabama. This is UT’s seventh home football game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game. Fans are encouraged to visit UTSports.com/gameday/football or follow @UTGameday ... (click for more)

Unbeaten UTC Men Rally To Beat Tennessee Tech

The Chattanooga Mocs are the champions of the 2021 Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Classic presented by 3H Group and Springhill Suites Downtown following Tuesday’s 69-62 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. That win came on the heels of Sunday’s 30 point romp over UNC-Asheville to give the Mocs wins over both teams. Those two teams will play on Thursday at 7 for the consolation ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors