Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Annual Report Highlights Positive Downtown Impact

The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance on Friday released its 2020-21 Annual Report covering its first full year of impact inside the Business Improvement District, the boundaries of which are roughly the Tennessee River to the north, Highway 27 to the west, 11th Street to the south, and a combination of Georgia Avenue and Cherry Street to the east.
The report showcases the DCA's work enhancing, cleaning and beautifying downtown.
"There’s no doubt that downtown is cleaner," said Director Steve Brookes. "I see it with my own eyes, and the DCA receives regular compliments from visitors and district members alike. But we’re not just about cleaning up. In fact, we’re mainly about people. We help district businesses thrive, support people experiencing homelessness, and ensure visitors have fun, inviting downtown experiences.
Some of the highlights of the year's accomplishments outlined in the report include:
Making 22,000 recommendations to Downtown visitors
Removing 1,800 graffiti tags and stickers, 3,700 bags of trash and 580 biohazards
Completing 740 pressure washing hours
Assisting 209 motorists
Assisting community members experiencing homelessness through 415 in-depth engagements and 394 referrals for shelter and food
Building a team of 14 friendly ambassadors to execute cleaning, support unhoused individuals and help downtown visitors:
Take group photos
Walk safely to their cars
Find parking
Find things to do and places to eat
Find cool places to take photos
Locate businesses and services
Find the full annual report here.