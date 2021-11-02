Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALONSO RUIZ, DARIEL

4652 CARY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BELL, ERIKA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BELL, RUFIO COLE

408 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CABE, MASON HUNTER

1515 N WINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

EVADING ARREST

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

---

CAMAS-GODINEZ, UNIBER BALIFONZO

3076 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP

2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY,GEORGIA)

---

FORD, TERRI SUMMER

1099 COOKSON CREEK ROAD OCOEE, 37323

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

644 W 13TH CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HILLIARD, WINTER S

416 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

HURLBUT, ADRIAN ALEXANDER

1508 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

JONES, AVERY WYTUN

1201 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

---

JONES, TERRANCE DEWON

1902 S WATKINS #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MORRISEY, TRACEY D

3127 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083058

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MURPHY, ANNA MARIA

5559 RIVER RD DECATUR, 37422

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH

8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH

7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH

IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

---

PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON

1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

SANTERO, RAYMOND NICHOLAS

3206 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061913

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

SULLIVAN, HARLEY DAVIDSON

7794 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WHITAKER, CORY

416 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

WILLIAMSON, CANDICE RUSHING

2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT 148 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY