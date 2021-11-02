 Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALONSO RUIZ, DARIEL 
4652 CARY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BELL, ERIKA 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BELL, RUFIO COLE 
408 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CABE, MASON HUNTER 
1515 N WINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
EVADING ARREST
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
CAMAS-GODINEZ, UNIBER BALIFONZO 
3076 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
CRANFIELD, SHAWN PHILLIP 
2316 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY,GEORGIA)
---
FORD, TERRI SUMMER 
1099 COOKSON CREEK ROAD OCOEE, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
644 W 13TH CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
HILLIARD, WINTER S 
416 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HURLBUT, ADRIAN ALEXANDER 
1508 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JONES, AVERY WYTUN 
1201 GROVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
JONES, TERRANCE DEWON 
1902 S WATKINS #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
2611 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MORRISEY, TRACEY D 
3127 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083058 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MURPHY, ANNA MARIA 
5559 RIVER RD DECATUR, 37422 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
NELSON, HOLLIE ELIZABETH 
8974 REGENT LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PATTERSON, SHAWN KENNETH 
7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
IMPERSONATION OF A LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
---
PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON 
1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
SANTERO, RAYMOND NICHOLAS 
3206 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061913 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SULLIVAN, HARLEY DAVIDSON 
7794 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHITAKER, CORY 
416 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMSON, CANDICE RUSHING 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT 148 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY


November 2, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 1, 2021

Collegedale Airport Working To Acquire Land So Trees Can Be Removed; 2 Restaurants Fined For Underage Beer Sales

November 1, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALONSO RUIZ, DARIEL 4652 CARY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELL, ... (click for more)

The Collegedale Municipal Airport is currently operating on a conditional license from the state of Tennessee due to obstructions on both ends of the runway. Chris Swain, director of airport ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools is increasing the number of school choice options for the 2022-'23 school year, officials said. For the ‘22-‘23 school year, HCS is offering choice seats at 90+ ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALONSO RUIZ, DARIEL 4652 CARY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELL, ERIKA 3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BELL, RUFIO COLE 408 CENTRAL DR ... (click for more)

Collegedale Airport Working To Acquire Land So Trees Can Be Removed; 2 Restaurants Fined For Underage Beer Sales

The Collegedale Municipal Airport is currently operating on a conditional license from the state of Tennessee due to obstructions on both ends of the runway. Chris Swain, director of airport operations, asked the commissioners on Monday night to approve an $88,200 state grant that will put the airport in compliance. The grant will provide 95 percent, or $83,790 with the city of ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Case For Nonpartisan School Board Races

Christmas is around the corner. I am a big fan of everything Christmas. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the foods, and even the gifts. I write this on Nov. 1, recalling that today is the day that I should be able to go to a particular business and order a peppermint mocha in a red cup. I am told I can order a peppermint mocha all year round, but I don’t understand what makes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My November Garden

As the afternoon sun stretched across the leaves in the garden after three gloomy days, the roses on the bushes seemed to be a spectacularly vivid red as we took our monthly jaunt in the garden. The winter rye grass seed is really coming along, the lush green fighting through this week’s leaves, and, as we gather up a supply of orchids and onions for our monthly report, I’m told ... (click for more)

Sports

Rested And Motivated Vols Ready For Stretch Run

Fresh off an open week, a well-rested Tennessee team was back inside the Anderson Training Center on Monday morning to begin preparations for an important SEC East battle against No. 18 Kentucky this weekend. Head coach Josh Heupel , tight end Jacob Warren and wide receiver JaVonta Payton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Vols' matchup with the 18 th -ranked ... (click for more)

Lady Tigers Basketball Brings Back Balanced Attack

While being able to shoot the ball from deep is what fans love to see, most winning teams have some sort of a great inside presence on both ends of the floor. Chattanooga State’s Lady Tigers 2021-22 team may be slightly unproven on the perimeter, but they bring back a stable of forwards who should more than make up for that with tough play inside the arc. “Right now I’m seeing ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors