Izik Spence Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Marcus Preston

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have arrested Izik Spence in connection to the stabbing death of 22-year-old Marcus Preston that occurred on Saturday in the 2200 block of East 28th Street.

Spence is charged with criminal homicide.

He is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent stab wound and began rendering life saving care.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.