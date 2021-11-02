 Tuesday, November 2, 2021 51.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Izik Spence Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Marcus Preston

Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Izik Spence
Izik Spence

Chattanooga Police homicide investigators have arrested Izik Spence in connection to the stabbing death of 22-year-old Marcus Preston that occurred on Saturday in the 2200 block of East 28th Street.

Spence is charged with criminal homicide.

He is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. 

At approximately 5:50 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the scene of a stabbing.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from an apparent stab wound and began rendering life saving care.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

 


November 2, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 1, 2021

Collegedale Airport Working To Acquire Land So Trees Can Be Removed; 2 Restaurants Fined For Underage Beer Sales

November 1, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Announces Updates To Choose Hamilton: School Choice


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALONSO RUIZ, DARIEL 4652 CARY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELL, ... (click for more)

The Collegedale Municipal Airport is currently operating on a conditional license from the state of Tennessee due to obstructions on both ends of the runway. Chris Swain, director of airport ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Schools is increasing the number of school choice options for the 2022-'23 school year, officials said. For the ‘22-‘23 school year, HCS is offering choice seats at 90+ ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Opinion

Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Mercy, Memorial

It is believed Chattanooga’s CHI Memorial Hospital fired approximately 100 employees Monday who defied a mandate to take the COVID vaccine. In New York City, some 9,000 workers that included many health-related professionals, were scrubbed from the employment rolls in a move that most assuredly will roil The Big Apple. Stay tuned to this one … And now it appears a federal judge ... (click for more)

Sports

Rested And Motivated Vols Ready For Stretch Run

Fresh off an open week, a well-rested Tennessee team was back inside the Anderson Training Center on Monday morning to begin preparations for an important SEC East battle against No. 18 Kentucky this weekend. Head coach Josh Heupel , tight end Jacob Warren and wide receiver JaVonta Payton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Vols' matchup with the 18 th -ranked ... (click for more)

Lady Tigers Basketball Brings Back Balanced Attack

While being able to shoot the ball from deep is what fans love to see, most winning teams have some sort of a great inside presence on both ends of the floor. Chattanooga State’s Lady Tigers 2021-22 team may be slightly unproven on the perimeter, but they bring back a stable of forwards who should more than make up for that with tough play inside the arc. “Right now I’m seeing ... (click for more)


