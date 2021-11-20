 Saturday, November 20, 2021 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man, 19, Shot On Friday Afternoon Near Birchwood Avenue

Saturday, November 20, 2021

A man, 19, was shot near Birchwood Avenue on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3400 block of Birchwood Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was outside near the above location when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. The victim also indicated an unwillingness to prosecute. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

November 20, 2021

November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021

Ivan Dunton Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Child Abuse


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, SHARRAE T 1016 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday, Dec. 30: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

In Hamilton County Criminal Court on Friday, Ivan Dominique Dunton waived his right to a trial by jury and agreed to plea guilty to aggravated child abuse. As part of the plea agreement, Assistant ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, SHARRAE T 1016 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- ALFORD, KAREEM DENARD 1154 E MAIN ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37408 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. Joint Proclamation Honoring Former Councilperson Don Eaves By Councilman Darrin Ledford IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0162 Lentorry ... (click for more)

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THANKSGIVING ONE-LINERS * -- If your grandmother saw you making instant mashed potatoes she would turn over in her gravy. * -- I looked in the oven and asked my mom where the turkey was. She said, “He's watching TV.” * -- My family told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, so I quit cold turkey. * -- The difference between a female and a male turkey is the male is ... (click for more)

Inconsistency Key In Lady Mocs Loss To Murray State

The early season struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lady Mocs basketball team. Facing the Murray State Racers on Friday night at McKenzie Arena in front of just 1,065 fans, the Lady Mocs got off to another slow start and the result was the same as it’s been in three of the first four games, a disappointing 78-55 defeat. UTC coach Katie Burrows is still looking for consistency ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)


