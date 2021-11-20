Man, 19, Shot On Friday Afternoon Near Birchwood Avenue

A man, 19, was shot near Birchwood Avenue on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3400 block of Birchwood Drive on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was outside near the above location when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. The victim also indicated an unwillingness to prosecute.