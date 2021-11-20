District Attorney Steve Crump To Seek Re-Election In 10th Judicial District

District Attorney Steve Crump has announced his re-election bid for the District Attorney seat in the 10th Judicial District. The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022.

In his tenure, Mr. Crump followed through on his promise to re-open a Monroe County office and for equal treatment of defendants, striving for both justice and results.

He instituted guidelines for stronger penalties for burglaries, drug cases, and violent crime. “These crimes are the greatest cost to our community, with drugs being at the root of most all crime. These initiatives align with the priorities of our law enforcement partners,” Mr. Crump said.

He and his team also created a Gang Task Force to help further combat violent crime. He said, “Increased gang violence in our area required a different approach to how we prosecute. So, we took action.”

Over the last eight years, Mr. Crump has helped to more than double the size of the 10th Judicial District Recovery Court. That court was recently recognized among the best in the state. He also helped create a Mental Health Court for defendants who suffer from mental illness and participated in Juvenile Recovery Court in Bradley County.

“And for veterans, our heroes, we participate in the misdemeanor Veteran’s Court in Monroe County and helped create a Veteran’s Court within our Criminal Court,” General Crump said. His office has also helped conduct expungement clinics to give worthy convicted defendants a second chance at a better life.

General Crump is an active member of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference having served as one of the six elected District Attorneys on the Justice and Professionalism Committee. He also chairs the Legislative Committee and is called upon frequently to advise members of the Tennessee General Assembly on legislative matters.

He said, “Thank you for the time you have allowed me to serve as your District Attorney. I humbly ask for your vote again on May 3, 2022. Until then, may God bless you and your families, the Great State of Tennessee, and the United States of America.”

Serving as treasurer for the Committee to Elect Steve Crump is John Kimball.