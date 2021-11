Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

3747 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OH SCHEDULE II (OVYCODONE)

---

BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON

2207 E 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

CAPERTON, RANDY ALEXANDER

1000 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374043438

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARTER, DEBORAH L

6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRADDOCK, COREY JAVON

2269 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DAVENPORT, JACOB M

7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 373630000

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

3603 4TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

---

DEAN, FARRON CHASE

70 JUSTIN LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOSS, NINA SARAH MARIA

929 W ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052641

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

DURASINOVIC, EDIN

5442 TOWNE HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ERVIN, DAMEION EUGENE

1207 FOREST GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VII

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

EVERETT, JACOB JACKSON

1201 COLLINS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GIBSON, MATTHEW AUSTIN

4824 CHARWOOD TRAIL NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOTHARD, JAMES WINDSOR

314 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH

2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRAVETT, GABRIEL MARTIN

171 WINDISH CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO KNOX CO.

TN.---GREENE, TEVYN D730 GERMANTOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARVEY, DEVON NICOLEHOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF METH FOR RESELLPOSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HIGINO, CASTELLANOS REYESRINGOLD, 33142Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOUSLEY, KYLE LYNN2110 MILLER GROVE RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---IREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JAMES, ERIC DEONTA8833 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161754Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022775Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---LOPEZ, JORGE LUIS400 LESTER AVE DALTON, 307214313Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---MARTIN, TRAVIS MAURICE1810 SOUTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN2012 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041426Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCREYNOLDS, DOMINIQUE1917 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041437Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MENDEZ, HERBER RAMOS2504 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PIKE, SHERMAN LEE7012 RAMSYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---QUINN, MICHAEL DANN701 JAMES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214208Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---RODRIGUEZ, JOSE DELACRUZ4805 14TH AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANDERS, RICHARD JAMES197 DANDY RD SIGNAL MNT, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIN TRANSIT---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMPSON, CASEY JOE510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SUNDERLAND, JOSEPH EDWARD1117 S SUNDERLAND LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF METH FOR RESELLIMPROPER DISPLAY OF REISTRATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SZARKA, GEORGE WILLIAM522 LINDCREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TATE, JOSHUA LEROY10820 MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT---TRZECIAK, PAUL R7038 TALAHATCHIE CROSSVILLE, 38572Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TURNER, DANIEL MARSHA2419 LEANN CIR Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATION---VAUGHN, TYTIAUNA L6 TRENTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE9 W TOP DR Swannanoa, 287788222Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKE---WIMBERLY, THOMAS CHASE308 WINN LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR