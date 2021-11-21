Erlanger Lifeforce Operations Manager Charged In Alleged Murder Plot

An Erlanger Lifeforce special operations manager has been charged in an alleged murder plot.

Jerry McDonald, 49, was charged with solicitation of murder.

Police said the charge relates to text messages discovered on McDonald's cellphone. The phone was found by a woman who found him passed out and was calling in to say he would not be at work.

One text says, "Please kill her, babe, please. I'm begging you."

Another said, "This b---- is worth a million. Let's kill her and I collect a million and we live like the kings and queens we are. There's over a million in her dad's safe. I'm saying I won't get caught."

Police were initially advised that an off-duty officer was with someone who said their life was in danger.