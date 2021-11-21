 Sunday, November 21, 2021 52.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Erlanger Lifeforce Operations Manager Charged In Alleged Murder Plot

Sunday, November 21, 2021
Jerry McDonald
Jerry McDonald

An Erlanger Lifeforce special operations manager has been charged in an alleged murder plot.

Jerry McDonald, 49, was charged with solicitation of murder.

Police said the charge relates to text messages discovered on McDonald's cellphone. The phone was found by a woman who found him passed out and was calling in to say he would not be at work.

One text says, "Please kill her, babe, please. I'm begging you."

Another said, "This b---- is worth a million. Let's kill her and I collect a million and we live like the kings and queens we are. There's over a million in her dad's safe. I'm saying I won't get caught."

Police were initially advised that an off-duty officer was with someone who said their life was in danger.

 

 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAIR, SHAMEIKA SHANNETTE 6752 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT CHILD NEGLECT --- APPLEBERRY, TIMOTHY L 2119 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062343 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ---

Female City Police Officer Injured In Sunday Morning Chase

A female Chattanooga Police officer was injured during a vehicle chase on Sunday morning. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. Nicholas Fairbanks, 31, is facing multiple charges after the pursuit He had been facing felony warrants for domestic assault and he was a person of interest in a shooting on Sheridan Avenue. A portion of the chase was on South Willow

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Every Life Must End

During my lifetime, with a colorful history of an infectious disease known as osteomyelitis, I have endured over 150 surgeries. I no longer have a right leg and my right arm is “ornamental,” as my longtime readers know. I have undergone surgeries in nine different states in an effort to corral the disease and the truth is I’ll have ‘osteo’ for the rest of my life. Big deal. ... (click for more)

Sports

#17 Vols Take Down #18 North Carolina, 89-72

The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team controlled the game from start to finish Sunday and closed out the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off with a victory, taking down No. 18 North Carolina, 89-72. Four Vols scored in double figures during the win, led by freshman Zakai Zeigler , who scored a career-high 18 on 7-for-10 shooting—including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Zeigler ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Defeat #12 Texas In OT

Tying a program-record 15 blocks in a game and overcoming an 11-point fourth quarter deficit, the No. 16/12 Tennessee women's basketball team took down No. 12/21 Texas, 74-70, in overtime. Tamari Key's career day resulted in the fifth triple-double in program history, while Jordan Horston led the offensive charge in the Lady Volunteers' comeback win. Tamari Key posted the ... (click for more)


