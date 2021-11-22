Police Blotter: Woman Claims Her Daughter-In-Law Is Harassing Her On Facebook; Man Reports His Girlfriend Running Around Chatt Inn Naked

A woman on Commons Boulevard said her daughter-in-law is harassing her on Facebook. She said her daughter-in-law is posting comments on her company's Facebook page which was affecting her business. Police reviewed the comments the woman provided to police which talk about how people should not shop at her business. The comments from Facebook the woman provided to police were not a threat of harm to anyone.

Police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed going east on East 42nd Street. Police attempted to make a traffic stop near 4000 Kirkland Ave. but the vehicle drove off from police heading east on East 38th Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was registered to a man who police said is a known gang member.

While sitting stationary on Wilson Road, an officer saw a white Mazda CX-5 traveling eastbound on Workman without any rear lights illuminated. At that time the officer positioned their patrol car behind the vehicle and activated emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. After the vehicle came to a complete stop the officer exited their patrol unit and make a standard passenger-side approach and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. The driver and passenger were identified. Having prior knowledge of the man's driver license status being suspended coupled with the fact that he is a known violent gang member known to carry firearms, he was asked to exit the car and speak with the officer back at the patrol unit. After giving police consent to search his person, the man gave consent to search his vehicle during which only some gambling tools (dice) were located. At that time the man was given a verbal warning for the traffic charges and left the scene. The woman drove the car away from the scene because her driver licenses status is valid.

Police saw a man traveling south on Poplar Street who had known warrants. Police initiated stop and made contact with the man. He was transported to Silverdale. While entering the man's property at Silverdale, police found a folded peace of paper inside his wallet with the Gangster Disciples "Creed" written on it.

A man at Covenant Transport at 400 Birmingham Hwy.. told police a Tennessee trailer tag had been lost. He said the bracket that holds these tags on is sometimes broken off and the tag was never recovered.

A woman from US Xpress at 4080 Jenkins Road said she received a list of several tags that are lost off of fleet trailers. She said the tags get knocked off during loading or unloading and are never recovered. The tags have been entered in NCIC as lost.

A man called police and said he checked out of the Chattanoogan Hotel by Hilton at 1201 Broad St. at 9:30 a.m. using an app on his phone. Later, he got a notice that he was checked back in and when he called the hotel, they confirmed that someone was still staying there under his name. He said he thought this could possibly be a mix-up at first, but he's not sure because then the hotel said "he's got the keys and is still here" but they have given him a case number and are investigating the problem. After checking his receipt, he said the room number is 502-D2 and it doesn’t seem like the right number and it's possible they just mixed up the rooms. He said the person may not be there still but he's not sure. Since there is no proof of criminal activity, only a miscellaneous report could be filed at this time.

A woman at apartments on Hixson Pike said as a man was moving into an apartment he scratched the top of her Jeep Cherokee with the headboard of a bed he was carrying over his head. She said the only information she has is that he was moving into apartment #138.

The manager of the Hilton Garden Inn at 311 Chestnut St. said they found a handgun in room 614, that a guest left in a drawer. She said the guest had contacted the hotel and he said that he believed that he left his handgun in the room. The manager gave the officer all the information they had for the man. The officer tried to contact the man twice by cellphone but was not able to reach him. The officer went up to room 614 and found a Ruger LCP .380 with two mags loaded in a black soft gun case. The officer had INFO channel run the handgun for stolen which it came back as not stolen. The handgun will be turned into property.

A loss prevention employee at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police two females, later identified, were seen selecting and concealing merchandise. The employee said the suspects then passed all points of sale without attempting to purchase the merchandise, valued at $185.10. The employee said he didn't want to prosecute at this time.

A woman at the Red Roof Inn Chattanooga Airport at 7014 Shallowford Road said a black male in a green jacket and a pair of shorts walked away from the motel. She said that he took her phone when he left the motel room. The officer drove across the street and found a man matching that description and spoke with him. Police asked him for permission to search his bag and he allowed the search. In his bag the officer did find a Motorola phone that he said belonged to the woman. The officer then retrieved the phone and returned it to the woman. She said that the phone was not hers and she was just trying to get it back for her daughter.

A Fed-Ex driver told police he had delivered a package to an address on Pope Drive. According to the driver, he knocked on the door and was met by the resident who was clutching a gun. The resident asserted to the driver to not knock on the door so hard and to not come back, all while wielding the weapon. The man said he did not feel threatened by the resident but needed a report made per Fed-Ex policy.

A woman at apartments on Poplar Street called to have police check on a black male who was just in her car. Police spoke to the woman and she said that she looked at the camera inside the office and saw a black male, whom she does not know, bend over and get into her car. She yelled at him and he closed the door. She then locked the door so he could not get back in. The man stayed there to explain to police why he was in her car and to get his bag out of the car. She checked her car and said that it did not look like he was going through anything. She handed the officer his bag and all looked inside it to see if anything belonging to her was inside; there was nothing of hers. The man explained that he is going through a stressful time as he is on his way to his son's funeral. He said that he thought he was getting into his aunt's car. This is why he tossed his bag inside to the back seat, from the front seat. The woman accepted the story. He apologized to her and went on his way.

A man on Pine Street said he parked his Nissan Altima rental car in the parking lane in front of the Presbyterian Church at about 11 p.m. He said he did not find any damage to the car but someone stole his golf equipment and two jackets. He said he checked for cameras in the area, but only noticed one which was not at the right angle.

The store manager for Dollar General at 4850 Highway 58 showed police footage of a man entering the Dollar General and stealing merchandise. The suspect selected several items of detergent and dish soaps and fled the store without paying for any of the merchandise he took. The suspect was then seen leaving in a silver Saturn Vue with a temp tag and expiration of Nov. 24. The suspect was a black male, about 50 or 60 years old, and was wearing a medical mask, glasses, and a Tyner Rams hat. The stolen items value near $200. Charges are pending suspect identification.

An anonymous complainant said there was a man with a cane walking north on South Willow who she thought was intoxicated. When police arrived they spoke with the man and identified him. He said he was walking to his home on South Kelley Street. The officer gave the man a ride home to his residence.

A man on West Manning Street requested police assistance as he was lost and did not know the way to the homeless shelter. The officer provided directions to the shelter on 11th Street and, with his permission, initiated the route in his phone for him to follow.

A man northbound on Highway 27 said he needed a ride to the 153/27 exit. The officer gave him a ride to the location requested and he decided to continue to walk towards Dayton. He had a flashlight and a backpack and continued his journey toward Rhea County.

A woman on Ashford Village called police to report her 2018 Toyota 4Runner as stolen. Through dispatch the officer was able to determine that it wasn't stolen but private property towed for a handicap violation by Carter Towing. The woman was given the information.

A man at the Chatt Inn at 2000 N. East 23rd St. said a female was running around the motel naked and was being violent. Upon arrival, police met with the man at room 201 where the female was in his bathroom. The female was identified. The man said the woman was his girlfriend and he sometimes lets her shower in his room. For unknown reasons the man wanted the woman out of his room. The woman said her name is not on the room and she will find somewhere to go. She was able to give police her personal information and where she was at. The woman denied a ride from police.