Georgia Has 45 New COVID Deaths, 1,963 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,591.

There are 1,963 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,279,849 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 88,802, which is an increase of 228 since Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,548 cases, up 15; 94 deaths; 304 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,716 cases; 90 deaths; 256 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,841 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,741 cases, up 7; 121 deaths; 368 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 19,397, down 1; 319 deaths; 948 hospitalizations, up 1