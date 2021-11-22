 Monday, November 22, 2021 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 45 New COVID Deaths, 1,963 More Cases

Monday, November 22, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 45 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,591.

There are 1,963 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,279,849 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 88,802, which is an increase of 228 since Friday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,548 cases, up 15; 94 deaths; 304 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,716 cases; 90 deaths; 256 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,841 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,741 cases, up 7; 121 deaths; 368 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 19,397, down 1; 319 deaths; 948 hospitalizations, up 1


Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Every Life Must End

During my lifetime, with a colorful history of an infectious disease known as osteomyelitis, I have endured over 150 surgeries. I no longer have a right leg and my right arm is “ornamental,” as my longtime readers know. I have undergone surgeries in nine different states in an effort to corral the disease and the truth is I’ll have ‘osteo’ for the rest of my life. Big deal. ... (click for more)

CFC Begins Search For New Head Soccer Coach

The Chattanooga Football Club will officially begin a national search for its new head men’s coach as the Club and Head Coach Peter Fuller have mutually agreed to part ways. “We are extremely grateful to Coach Fuller and the experience he brought to our team during the transition to a professional club,” said CFC Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh. “Our focus now shifts to ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Vanderbilt Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus on Saturday, for the football game against Vanderbilt University. This is UT’s eighth and last home football game of the 2021 season. It is also Senior Day, when the seniors run through the T one final time. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. in Neyland Stadium, and gates will open at 1:45 p.m. The SEC Network will televise ... (click for more)


