State Rep. Greg Vital said he traced an "obnoxious odor" in his district to a manure program by the city of Chattanooga.

Rep. Vital said on his Facebook page, "If you live in Snow Hill, Mahan Gap, on Ooltewah- Georgetown Road, Highway 58 or Georgetown area, then you may have smelled an Obnoxious odor the last several days.

At first, a good Inhalation will remind you of chicken litter or a large dead animal but a lot stronger!