Police Blotter: Missing Warner Park Lifeguard Chair Found At Sigma Chi Fraternity House; Repo Driver Won't Let Woman Get Her Belongings

A woman said someone sent her a picture of a red lifeguard chair that was stolen from the Warner Park pool over a month ago. The woman said the chair was at the Sigma Chi fraternity house. She said there were no signs of forced entry to the gates at the pool. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the red lifeguard chair sitting in the back under the patio. The leader of the frat house said he doesn't know who brought the chair or how it got there. The woman arrived on scene and identified that the chair does belong to the Warner Park pool. She had the chair transported back to Warner Park.

* * *

A man on Test Drive said someone stole two catalytic converters from two vehicles that were

left in his possession. He said this has happened several times in the past couple weeks to the vehicles on his property. There is no further information available at this time. The business was added to the CPD.

* * *

A man on Mitchell Avenue told police between midnight and 1 a.m. he heard loud gun fire. He said he looked out and saw people moving around and a truck and two cars leave the area. He went out and picked up six shell casings. He brought the casings to police to turn in. The casings were given to a sergeant for processing into the Property Division.

* * *

A woman on Maple Street Court called police and said her son was sitting on her back porch and was intoxicated. Police canvassed the area and found her son walking away on Poplar Street. He said he was not on Maple Street. Police informed the son to stay away from his mother's residence for the day.

* * *

A man on Cleveland Avenue said his girlfriend was attempting to take a cell phone that they agreed he would use and pay her for. The girlfriend was no longer on the scene when police arrived, therefore the officer couldn't obtain her information. The man said he didn't know her birth date. He showed the officer messages where his girlfriend said it was okay for him to use the phone while paying her for it. The man said he and his girlfriend got into a verbal altercation and she wanted the phone back. He didn't return the phone to his girlfriend because he was trying to get his personal information off the phone before returning it to her. He said he would return the phone once his information from the phone is obtained.

* * *

A man on Fairhills Drive called police and said, according to his Ring camera, at 1:45 a.m. someone rummaged through both of his unlocked vehicles. He said the vehicles were unlocked and found no damage. He said there was nothing in them to steal. He wanted to email the video in hopes it may help to recognize who did this. The officer received his email and forwarded it to a sergeant in the Auto Theft Department.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police she had received a call about a loan she had taken out in March 7, 2020. The caller stated she was behind on her payments and if she did not make one soon she would have her wages garnished. The woman said she never took out a loan through this lender, CashNetUSA, nor had she ever heard of them before. She received documents in the mail from CashNetUSA with the contract stating she owed $1,050 at 275.85 percent APR. The woman pointed out the address on the envelope was one from 2008 before she moved, the phone number was incorrect, and the email they used was one she had never had. According to the woman, this is the second time this has occurred to her. A fraud investigator was contacted on the matter. The officer told the woman a report would be written for her on the possible identity theft.

* * *

A woman on Talladega Avenue said she got into to a verbal argument with her mother's upstairs neighbor. She said she only wanted a report on file.

* * *

A woman on Canal Street called police and said sometime overnight her 2015 Jeep Cherokee had been burglarized. She said she believed that her doors were locked, but there was no damage to the vehicle indicating forced entry. The woman said $10 cash was stolen from the center console of the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Arbor Creek Way said she received an alert on her credit of a credit card being opened with the Bank of America in her name. She said when she received the alert, she contacted Bank of America and they canceled the account which did not have any transactions on it. She said five of her neighbors all had the same thing happen at the same time with the same bank. One neighbor told her that a card was used at the Apple Store locally and made a report with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The woman said she has not suffered a loss and has already taken the necessary steps to protect her identity.

* * *

A man who had his vehicle stolen told police it may be on East 11th Street. Police found the vehicle in front of the address. The driver's side passenger window was broken. No keys were located with the vehicle and it appeared to be drivable. Police made contact with the residents at the address, who were all college-age females. They said they did not know the potential suspect. The car was picked up by Mostellers #2 and NCIC let Bradley County know the vehicle was recovered.

* * *

An anonymous caller on Vista Drive wanted police to check on a white male who was lying in the grass. Fire and Medic 11 were on scene when the officer arrived. The man was identified and was clear. He said he did not live far away, he just likes to walk. He had a bag that had a bottle of liquor in it but it was unopened. The officer transported the man back to his home on Alice Road.

* * *

Security at the Community Kitchen at 727 E 11th St. informed police a certain man was not supposed to be allowed back onto the property for two more days. Security said he was not officially trespassed but was not allowed back until the stated time. He was informed of this information and agreed to return when he was allowed.

* * *

A man said someone damaged the rear taillight of his company vehicle while it was parked at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. The man said the bumper was also scuffed and scraped. His company, Wachter, was requesting a police report.

* * *

A woman said someone attempted to use her card at Harbor Freight at 5839 Brainerd Road. She only wanted it documented and does not want anything else done with it. Her bank notified her and nothing was taken.

* * *

A woman, who lives with her grandmother on Norcross Road, said her grandmother's ex-husband has been trespassed from the property. When police arrived he was found in the kitchen, shirtless, and was detained. Through further investigation police learned the man had been invited into the home by his ex-wife. Police drove the man to a nearby bus stop.

* * *

A cashier at the Dollar General at 4211 Rossville Blvd. said a white male shoplifted a carton of Newport 100s cigarettes worth $75. The cashier said he came to the counter asking for a carton of Newport 100s. She scanned the carton and then placed it in a grocery bag. She turned her back from the man to attend to another matter. At that point, the man reached across the grocery bag trolley and grabbed the bag containing the carton. He took off towards the front door, grabbed a backpack that was near the door, and fled the area. All of this was recorded on Dollar General's surveillance system and seen by police. Another officer on scene had observed this same man on camera shoplifting cartons from Walgreens.

* * *

A man and a woman were in a verbal disorder on West 14th Street Court. The man left the scene before police arrived. The woman wanted him to leave the property anyway so they could both calm down.

* * *

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 4116 Dorris St. for a busted taillight on a light-colored Buick. Police spoke with the people in the car - a man and a woman. Both were run through NCIC and police gave a light voucher to the woman.

* * *



A woman at the Speedway at 6121 Lee Hwy. said her car had just been repossessed by American Towing. The driver of the tow truck was driving recklessly and almost backed into another woman. The first woman said she was attempting to get the stuff out of the car when the driver started putting the car on the truck. This caused the doors to slam on her. She said all she wanted was her stuff back. The officer went to the tow yard and was able to get some of the stuff the woman requested with no problem.



