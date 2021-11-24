 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

November 24, 2021

Kitchen Fire Breaks Out At Home On S. Greenwood Avenue


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE ... (click for more)

A kitchen fire broke out at a house on S. Greenwood Ave. on Tuesday night. At 8:57 p.m., Green Shift companies from the Chattanooga Fire Department were called to a home in the 1100 block ... (click for more)



Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “We Won’t Bend”

When you pause before your Thanksgiving tomorrow, kindly add the Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal to your list of thanks. It seems that some of America’s most agonized “progressives” have delivered a petition to the WSJ demanding the newspaper cease publishing its annual Thanksgiving editorials. These misfits claim the stories glorify our forebearers and “it’s time to ... (click for more)

Sports

Chris Dortch, Dan Fleser Named To Tennessee Sports Writers Hall Of Fame

Dan Fleser Chris Dortch A man whose basketball yearbook is an annual guide to the sport, a man who chronicled six of Pat Summitt’s eight national championships and helped break the news of her career-ending disease and a man who has written for a variety of Tennessee outlets over his long career are the newest members of the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Hall of ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Head West To Take On Kansas, Oklahoma State

No. 11/10 Tennessee (4-0) will be in Las Vegas this week for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, facing Kansas (4-0) on Friday and Oklahoma State (3-1) on Saturday. Both contests will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Pacific) at South Point Arena. The set of games marks the second and third straight contests against Big 12 foes, as the Lady Vols toppled No. 12/21 ... (click for more)


