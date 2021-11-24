3rd Suspect Arrested In Aug. 12 Shooting Inside Hamilton Place Mall

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 12 shooting incident that occurred inside Hamilton Place Mall.

Remeo R. Hubbard, 19, was arrested last Thursday in Sevierville, Tn. He was brought back to Hamilton County and booked into the Silverdale Detention Center.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, reckless endangerment, vandalism/malicious mischief, and inciting to riot.





Police said, "Investigators continue to follow all leads and the case remains active."



