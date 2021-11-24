 Wednesday, November 24, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

3rd Suspect Arrested In Aug. 12 Shooting Inside Hamilton Place Mall

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the Aug. 12 shooting incident that occurred inside Hamilton Place Mall.
 
Remeo R. Hubbard, 19, was arrested last Thursday in Sevierville, Tn. He was brought back to Hamilton County and booked into the Silverdale Detention Center.
 
He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, reckless endangerment, vandalism/malicious mischief, and inciting to riot. 

Police said, "Investigators continue to follow all leads and the case remains active."


Hamilton County Health Department To Begin Administering Booster Shots For Anyone Age 18+, No Appointment Necessary

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


As of Wednesday, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for anyone age 18 years of age or older, due to expanded CDC guidance. Per that guidance

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BATES, MIRACLE KADASHA HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE



As of Wednesday, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for anyone age 18 years of age or older, due to expanded CDC guidance. Per that guidance , adults who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible to receive a booster shot. Those who received a J&J/Jansen COVID-19 vaccine ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Opinion

Alarming Case Of Boy With Assault Rifle - And Response

The Rittenhouse case of boy and gun should alarm each of us. That child, minus the cape, asked his mom to take him to Kenosha. He lives in Illinois. Mom said yes. "Why Kyle darling, do you want to go to Kenosha?" Kyle says to mom, I will take my EMT bag and help." "Oh, darlin boy, that is so nice." Kyle packs and with him is an AR 15 assault rifle, with enough ammunition to

Roy Exum: “We Won’t Bend”

When you pause before your Thanksgiving tomorrow, kindly add the Editorial Board of The Wall Street Journal to your list of thanks. It seems that some of America's most agonized "progressives" have delivered a petition to the WSJ demanding the newspaper cease publishing its annual Thanksgiving editorials. These misfits claim the stories glorify our forebearers and "it's time to

Sports

Dan Fleser: Current Collection Of Vols Stepped Right Through The Fire

The term "Senior Day" still suffices for what will take place at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Several Vols will run through the "T" before their final home football game, which will be against SEC and instate rival Vanderbilt. The players' individual profiles, though, reflect how much this tradition has been broadened by the prevailing circumstances. It's a banner day in need

Lady Vols Head West To Take On Kansas, Oklahoma State

No. 11/10 Tennessee (4-0) will be in Las Vegas this week for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, facing Kansas (4-0) on Friday and Oklahoma State (3-1) on Saturday. Both contests will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. Pacific) at South Point Arena. The set of games marks the second and third straight contests against Big 12 foes, as the Lady Vols toppled No. 12/21


