Hamilton County Health Department To Begin Administering Booster Shots For Anyone Age 18+, No Appointment Necessary

As of Wednesday, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots for anyone age 18 years of age or older, due to expanded CDC guidance.

Per that guidance, adults who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago are eligible to receive a booster shot.

Those who received a J&J/Jansen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster shot, for a total of two shots.

Please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record card when receiving your booster shot and be prepared to wait at least 20 minutes after the vaccine is administered. Masks must be worn while getting your booster.

Booster Sites:

Please note that the Health Department and our COVID-19 vaccine sites will be closed Thursday, and Friday, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402.

· No appointment necessary.

· From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

· Both Pfizer & Moderna boosters available.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Road, Soddy Daisy, Tn. 37379.



· No appointment necessary.

· From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

· Pfizer booster only.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, Tn. 37308.



· No appointment necessary.

· From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday.

· Pfizer booster only.

Details & Additional resources



· To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at this link. Forms will also be available on site.

· Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about vaccinations, locating testing, or if you seek isolation and quarantine guidance.

· Vaccines are widely available in the community through a number or providers. Please visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you.