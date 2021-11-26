Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.

Joint Proclamation Honoring Former Councilperson Don Eaves

By Councilman Darrin Ledford



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0162 Lentorry Coleman (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone).

AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2101 and 2103 South Watkins Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 11-09-2021)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 11-09-2021) 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2021-0188 Ethan Collier Construction c/o WS Renew, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an existing sewer easement located in the 1600 block of South Watkins Street, Tax Map No. 156F-A-001, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Article II, by adding a new Section 32-45, Structures, Obstruction or Vandalism of Posted City Critical Infrastructure.Transportationd. MR-2021-0180 ASA Engineering on behalf of Boyd Buchanan School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located at 4600 Maria Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)e. MR-2021-0187 Hopkins Surveying Group on behalf of Don Duff/Travis Hulsey Co. Trustees (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two unopened alleyways in the 6000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hamilton County, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the five (5) year term of December 1, 2021, through November 30, 2026, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of five (5) years, for the use of 9,155 square feet of space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) annually. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to collectively with Hamilton County, enter into a Lease Agreement with the Chattanooga Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease of the building at 2 Aquarium Way, Suite 138, further identified as a portion of Tax Parcel No. 135K-A-001, with the building to be used exclusively for the operation of a Visitor Information Center, for a term of three (3) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of one (1) year each, at the consideration of one dollar ($1.00) per year. (District 7) (Deferred from 11-09-2021)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, for the use of approximately 19,296 square feet of space at 301 N. Holtzclaw Avenue, identified as Tax Map No. 146G-A-001, for the four (4) year term of February 16, 2021, through February 15, 2025, for use as an indoor softball facility, for the annual rent of one dollar ($1.00). (District 8)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to collectively with Hamilton County enter into a commercial/public recreation License Agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority, in substantially the form attached, for approximately 5.7 acres of TVA land on Chickamauga Dam Reservation on Nickajack Reservoir, for the operation and maintenance of public recreational facilities related to the existing operation of the Tennessee Riverpark. (District 8)e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Non-Profit Lease Standard Form Agreement with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately 19,516 square feet of warehouse space located at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for the eleven (11) month term of March 1, 2021, through January 31, 2022, for the annual rent of one dollar ($1.00). (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc. (CNE), for loan portfolio management, the Rent and Utility Assistance Program, and other affordable housing initiatives on behalf of the City of Chattanooga.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Economic Council of Governments (Southeast Tennessee Development District) for a multi-year period beginning on December 1, 2021, and ending on August 31, 2023, on behalf of the City of Chattanooga, to apply for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfield Assessment and Cleanup Grants, and for the City of Chattanooga to accept these grants, if awarded, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00 or twenty (20%) percent of the grant award. (Added with permission of Vice-Chairman Smith)HUMAN RESOURCESh. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Emily Johnson, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.POLICEi. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to accept a Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Grant on behalf of the Chattanooga Police Department for Enforcement of Tennessee Driving Under the Influence Laws to be used for overtime, supplies, and training/travel, with a contract period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022, in the amount of $200,000.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-018-201, John A. Patten Recreation Center Environmental Abatement, to Neo Corporation, of Knoxville, TN, in the amount of $48,730.00, plus a contingency amount of $4,800.00, for an amount not to exceed $53,530.00. (District 1)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3, for Arcadis U.S., relative to Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, for an increased amount of $110,665.35, for a revised contract amount of $1,902,194.55. (District 5)l. A resolution authorizing the City Finance Officer to execute any documents necessary related to a Loan Agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (SRF 2020-440-01) for financing of Capital Construction Projects required by the Consent Decree for the Interceptor Sewer System (ISS), in the amount of $19 million.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred from 11-09-2021)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone for Tax Map No. 120N-D-012 through 120N-D-018 only, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2021-0169 ASA Engineering (C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5116, 5120, and 5134 Highway 58 and several unaddressed tracts (120N-D-012, 014, 015, 016, and 018) of land in the 5100 block of Highway 58, from C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. MR-2021-0188 Ethan Collier Construction c/o WS Renew, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an existing sewer easement located in the 1600 block of South Watkins Street, Tax Map No. 156F-A-001, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 32, Article II, by adding a new Section 32-45, Structures, Obstruction or Vandalism of Posted City Critical Infrastructure.Transportationd. MR-2021-0180 ASA Engineering on behalf of Boyd Buchanan School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an opened right-of-way located at 4600 Maria Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)e. MR-2021-0187 Hopkins Surveying Group on behalf of Don Duff/Travis Hulsey Co. Trustees (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning two unopened alleyways in the 6000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator of Economic Development to enter into an Artwork Donation Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga to accept the “Ed Johnson Memorial” valued at $1,121,439.64. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel No. 168I-C-032, for the continued operation of the Cedar Hill Head Start/Early Head Start Program located at 4701 Divine Avenue, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 7)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel Nos. 136L-M-002, 136L-M-005, and 136L-M-006, for the continued operation of the Avondale Head Start/Early Head Start Program located at 2302 Ocoee Street, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 9)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Board of Education, in substantially the form attached, for the use of Tax Parcel No. 066M-D-014, for the continued operation of the Daisy Head Start/Early Head Start Program located at 9517 W. Ridge Trail Road in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, for an additional term of one (1) year, through December 31, 2022, for the amount of one dollar ($1.00) per term.COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTe. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to serve as a government sponsor and pass-through entity for a grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program, a part of the National Park Service, to be passed through to the American Battlefield Trust to purchase a 7.6 acre parcel known as the “Burns Tract” located in the core area of the Chattanooga Battlefield, Hamilton County, for an amount not to exceed $353,522.19.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brent Goldberg as the City of Chattanooga’s Chief Finance Officer, effective January 1, 2022.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for HDR Engineering, Inc., relative to Contract No. W-17-015-101, MBWWTP Tank Safety Upgrades, for a Non-Consent Decree Project, for a decreased contract amount of $70,050.60, for a revised contract amount of $121,849.40. (District 1)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for Inman Solar, Incorporated, of Atlanta, GA, relative to Contract No. W-17-024-101, MBWWTP Renewable Energy Project, a Non-Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $13,008.07, to release the remaining contingency amount of $423,983.86, for a revised contract amount of $4,469,675.07. (District 1)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4, for CTI Engineers, relative to Contract No. C-16-001-101, for professional services for Landfill Groundwater Sampling, Monitoring, and Reporting, to extend the fourth year of four (4) years by an additional five (5) months, to increase the amount of $28,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $444,500.00. (District 4)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Artech Design Group, LLC, relative to Contract No. Y-17-005-101, East Lake Community Center Improvements, for an increased contract amount of $50,795.00, for a revised contract amount of $198,755.00. (District 7)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., relative to Contract No. W-17-020-101, Dobbs Branch Basin Improvements Phase 2, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased contract amount of $287,601.75, for a revised contract amount of $1,027,351.75. (Districts 8 & 9) (Consent Decree)l. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30877 authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment for all purchase orders for Vendor No. 171037, Santek Waste Services, Inc. to Capital Waste Services for Rhea County Landfill and to Republic Services for Bradley County Landfill, relative to Resolution No. 30770 landfill disposal of biosolid waste, Purchase Order No. 557889, for a total annual contract amount not to exceed $90,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.