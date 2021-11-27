 Saturday, November 27, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Ex-Boyfriend Damaged Her Patio Furniture; Man Wants Neighbor To Stop Urinating Off Porch

Saturday, November 27, 2021

A woman on Lee Highway told police that when she got home from work she noticed damage to her patio furniture and that her porch lighting had been unplugged. She said she has reason to believe that her ex-boyfriend is responsible for the damage, due to her past experiences with him. The ex-boyfriend was not on the scene during police investigation and no evidence was found to begin the process for seeking warrants for vandalism.


* * *

While on patrol on E. 11th Street, police saw a woman searching through a vehicle (TN tag) with the car alarm going off.

Police identified the woman. She said she was getting items for her boyfriend. The vehicle was registered to the boyfriend. Another person brought the car keys to turn the alarm off.

* * *

A man told police his Schwinn bike was in the back of his truck at Home2 Suites, 2330 Center St.. He said he last saw the bike at 10 p.m. Officers reviewed video footage showing a white male in a brown jacket take the bike out of the bed of the truck and ride towards Center Street. The man described the bike as a teal color with gray handle bars.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Boynton Drive told police she let another woman smell some of the perfumes she had just bought. She said the woman then took two of the perfumes. She did not know a last name for the woman, "Marie," or a birth date, but she believes that the woman also lives in an apartment on Boynton Drive; however, she does not know what apartment.

* * *

Police located a man on the property of the closed business, Cue the Champagne, 7011 Shallowford Road. Per the business owner's request, the man was trespassed from the property. Police informed the man that if he is found to be on the property again, he will be transported to jail.

* * *

A woman on McCutcheon Road told police that someone went into her unlocked vehicle and took her wallet. She said at 2:39 a.m. her CashApp card (which was inside her stolen wallet) was used at the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road for $7.52. She said at 3:15 a.m. an attempt of $7.55 was tried, but declined, at the same Speedway. Police responded to the Speedway to follow-up on the stolen card transaction and was told by the employee he was the only one working and he could not assist with any video footage.

* * *

A woman on North Hawthorne Street told police her identity had been stolen. On Nov. 1 she said her employer called her saying she would not be able to continue with her training due to her background check coming back with an arrest in Virginia and a DUI in 2017. The woman told police she had never been to Virginia and she had never had a DUI. When police ran her
information, there was no record showing a DUI arrest in Hamilton County, Tn. Police informed the woman that since the arrest had occurred in Virginia, she would need to contact the local agency that made the arrest and explain the situation to them. Police told her she would be able to go down to the court and ask for a copy of her arrest record and present it to her employer to show she never had a DUI. Because there was no evidence to support or suggest that her identity had been used in this jurisdiction, no identity theft report is being completed.

* * *

A woman on Cherry Street told police that someone broke out the rear window of her 2020 Chevrolet Blazer. She said nothing was stolen out of her SUV. The woman later called back to say that she has discovered that things were stolen from her vehicle. She listed a MacBook, carry on bag, 30 +/- personal documents with passwords, banking information, insurance documents, etc. She also listed a small brown duffel bag taken. She says she was unaware these items were taken at the time of first contact.

* * *

A woman on Frost Street told police that she and her cousin got into a verbal altercation while texting each other and she wanted police to make a report of the incident. She did not want to explain the entire motive, but said that her cousin may get upset because she told her that she wanted her to stay away from her for awhile.

* * *

A woman on Yother Lane told police a female who gave her name as "Riann Wilson" called her asking her for her Amazon credit card number so she could purchase a $1,000 Apple iPhone. The woman said she would not give the caller any information. She wanted a report of this name and phone number to be made.

* * *

The manager at Wendy's, 418 Cumberland St., told police that a homeless person outside had been yelling at customers and bothering them. She wanted the man to move on from the property, due to him being a nuisance. Police spoke with the man and informed him he could no longer be on the property. He gathered his belongings and left the property. He was run for warrants, with a negative return.

* * *

A man on Walnut Street told police that sometime after 10 p.m. the night before, someone cut the $2,000 Tonneau cover on his 2017 Ford F150 and stole his golf equipment. He said there are no security cameras that would help in identifying a suspect.

* * *

The Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St., wanted a woman trespassed from the thrift store. Police told the woman she was trespassed and to not return to the store. She knows if she returns to the property she will be arrested.

* * *

Police spoke with a man who was standing in a parking lot near Dollar General, 4850 58 Hwy. The man is a known homeless person and was requesting a ride to Bonny Oaks Drive near Lightfoot Mill Road. Police transported the man.

* * *

A woman reported she found a check made out to a man worth $13,000 on Wimberly Drive. Officers attempted to return the check to the man's home address, but no one was home. Officers will take the check to CPD Property.

* * *

An officer noticed a suspicious vehicle next to a business in the 1600 block of Albert Lane. The vehicle appeared to be a red BMW sedan bearing a TN plate. The plate was not registered and the officer could not see inside the vehicle, as dirt was caked onto the windows, so the officer was unable to retrieve the VIN.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Shallowford Road who said he needed to call a cab, but he did not have a phone. Police called the man a taxi.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Wilson Street. Police spoke with a woman who said that her neighbor downstairs must have called. She said she and her boyfriend were arguing and that he was gone now. Police asked her if she needed any assistance from the police and she said she did not. She was told to call if she needed anything further from the police. She said she would.

* * *

Police responded to 4011 Rossville Boulevard in reference to a small fire. Upon arrival, Engine 9 with the fire department had put out the fire which was in close proximity to a vacant business. A homeless man had started the fire in an attempt to stay warm. Police checked the man for warrants and trespassed him from the property.

* * *

A man on Stratton Place Drive told police that his neighbor in side A is habitually urinating off his porch and in the driveway. He wanted his neighbor to be warned and to stop his actions. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor, but got no answer at the door.


