Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374123608

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,

---

CONSTANZA SAMAYOA, GEYNER DANIL

4810 PLAZA HILL LANE B2 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COXWELL, KIMBERLY APRIL

8435 SOPHIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

ELMORE, SHAWN BRADLEY

7000 PINEBROOK DR.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA---EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETHHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY---FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS8737 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORBES, ZAMUSON D155 PUGH STREET NORTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE---LOPEZ, DELWIN C3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOVETT, DESOTA AHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE819 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCLENDON, ERIC JOE GERROD3512 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061401Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MONROE, NICHOLAS1008 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONEXTORTIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSTALKINGHARASSMENT---NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE3465 Emerson Dr Se Cleveland, 373237438Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE324 HIDEAWAY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---POWELL, KIARA LASHA936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT. N149 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RECTOR, ADAM GARY456 WALKER HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERING LICENSE PLATE---RIDGE, MICHAEL STEPHEN7012 GLEN COVE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWANEY, SONDRA JANE10388 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE5714 WILDER RD Hixson, 373432840Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VELASQUEZ-GARCIA, DANIEL1919 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)SPEEDING---WALKER, TRAVIS BRIANHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J130 MUNDY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZACARIAS, VICENTE PELICO414 ELM ST WINCHESTER, 22601Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITH NO LICENSE