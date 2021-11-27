 Saturday, November 27, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374123608 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,
---
CONSTANZA SAMAYOA, GEYNER DANIL 
4810 PLAZA HILL LANE B2 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COXWELL, KIMBERLY APRIL 
8435 SOPHIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ELMORE, SHAWN BRADLEY 
7000 PINEBROOK DR.

HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
---
EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETH 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS 
8737 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORBES, ZAMUSON D 
155 PUGH STREET NORTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
LOPEZ, DELWIN C 
3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOVETT, DESOTA A 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE 
819 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLENDON, ERIC JOE GERROD 
3512 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061401 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MONROE, NICHOLAS 
1008 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EXTORTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE 
3465 Emerson Dr Se Cleveland, 373237438 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE 
324 HIDEAWAY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POWELL, KIARA LASHA 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT. N149 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RECTOR, ADAM GARY 
456 WALKER HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING LICENSE PLATE
---
RIDGE, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
7012 GLEN COVE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWANEY, SONDRA JANE 
10388 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
5714 WILDER RD Hixson, 373432840 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VELASQUEZ-GARCIA, DANIEL 
1919 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
SPEEDING
---
WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J 
130 MUNDY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZACARIAS, VICENTE PELICO 
414 ELM ST WINCHESTER, 22601 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITH NO LICENSE


