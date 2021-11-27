Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERCROMBIE, TYLER ROBERT
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 374123608
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,
---
CONSTANZA SAMAYOA, GEYNER DANIL
4810 PLAZA HILL LANE B2 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COXWELL, KIMBERLY APRIL
8435 SOPHIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ELMORE, SHAWN BRADLEY
7000 PINEBROOK DR.
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
---
EVERETT, DUSTIN KENNETH
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FICKETT, JAMES DOUGLAS
8737 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORBES, ZAMUSON D
155 PUGH STREET NORTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
LOPEZ, DELWIN C
3128 WILLOW SPRINGS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOVETT, DESOTA A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE
819 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCLENDON, ERIC JOE GERROD
3512 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MONROE, NICHOLAS
1008 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EXTORTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STALKING
HARASSMENT
---
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
3465 Emerson Dr Se Cleveland, 373237438
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE
324 HIDEAWAY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
POWELL, KIARA LASHA
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT. N149 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RECTOR, ADAM GARY
456 WALKER HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING LICENSE PLATE
---
RIDGE, MICHAEL STEPHEN
7012 GLEN COVE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWANEY, SONDRA JANE
10388 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
5714 WILDER RD Hixson, 373432840
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VELASQUEZ-GARCIA, DANIEL
1919 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
SPEEDING
---
WALKER, TRAVIS BRIAN
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILLIAMSON, DEMETRIUS J
130 MUNDY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ZACARIAS, VICENTE PELICO
414 ELM ST WINCHESTER, 22601
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITH NO LICENSE