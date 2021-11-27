Hamilton County Health Department Offers Weekly Vaccination Events

 Saturday, November 27, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.  Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.
- 4 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Main Facility,921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, please visit our website atvaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call423-209-8383.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

By appointment only, for established primary care patients.
For more information, call423-209-5490.
Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.
For more information, call 423-209-5800.
Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308

By appointment only, for established primary care patients.
To make an appointment, call 423-209-5540.
Flu Shots, Ages 18+

Wednesday, December 1st, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
East Lake Courts, 2600 4th Ave, Chattanooga, TN 7407

COVID-19 Vaccines, Ages 5-11 

Thursday, December 2nd, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Flu Shots, Ages 18+

Wednesday, December 8th 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402 

Free & open to the public.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, call423-209-8383.
The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to our Tennessee Riverpark. To request transportation, please call 423-209-8383.

The Hamilton County Health Department has a Spanish Facebook page! Visit our page to see Hamilton County COVID-19 updates in Spanish.


