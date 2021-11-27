Hamilton County Health Department Offers Weekly Vaccination Events

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary. Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.Main Facility,921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.No appointment necessary.For more information, please visit our website atvaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call423-209-8383.Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379By appointment only, for established primary care patients.For more information, call423-209-5490.Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.For more information, call 423-209-5800.Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308By appointment only, for established primary care patients.To make an appointment, call 423-209-5540.Flu Shots, Ages 18+Wednesday, December 1st, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.East Lake Courts, 2600 4th Ave, Chattanooga, TN 7407COVID-19 Vaccines, Ages 5-11Thursday, December 2nd, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402Flu Shots, Ages 18+Wednesday, December 8th 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402Free & open to the public.No appointment necessary.For more information, call423-209-8383.The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to our Tennessee Riverpark. To request transportation, please call 423-209-8383.The Hamilton County Health Department has a Spanish Facebook page! Visit our page to see Hamilton County COVID-19 updates in Spanish.