Police Blotter: Woman Has Her Tires Stolen Twice; Party Gets Out Of Hand

A woman on West 14th Street Court said someone stole the right front wheel and tire off of her 2016 Chevrolet Impala. She said the Housing Authority has security cameras but the office wasn't open yet. She will have property management check the security videos and, if the video is significant enough to help recognize a suspect, she will call for an officer to respond. Later she called back and said someone stole the driver's side tire to her Chevrolet Impala as well. The Chevrolet Impala was parked at the cul-de-sac at the end of Grove Street. The woman believes the same suspect(s) who stole the front passenger tire is responsible for the theft. Police saw a small jack still under the vehicle with several lug nuts lying on the ground. The total amount of loss comes to $200. The woman said again she is going to contact Housing Authority to see if there may be any camera footage of the incident. She said the Chevrolet Impala is not her primary vehicle for transportation but added that she lost her job due to making this police report. She was asked to call back at any time about the matter.

* * *

While on patrol at Brainerd United Methodist Church at 4315 Brainerd Road an officer saw a black SUV come to the church and a white female exit the vehicle and slam the door. Police then saw the woman chase after the vehicle as it was leaving. Police spoke with the driver and identified her. She said she was in an argument with the other woman. She said the other woman wanted to exit the car so she stopped. The other woman said she got into a verbal argument with the driver and she needed a moment away from her. Neither person needed anything further from police.

* * *

A woman on Dayton Boulevard told police her son took the keys to her Nissan Rogue without her permission, and did not tell her where he was going or when he would be back. She identified her son and said he had recently gotten out of jail. The woman said she wants her car back, but does not want to press charges against her son. She and only wished a report to be written documenting him taking the vehicle.

* * *



An anonymous caller said there was a crashed vehicle on the right shoulder on I-75 northbound with an unknown number of occupants. Dispatch was unable to locate any previous calls relating to a vehicle description at this location. On arrival police found the vehicle to be unoccupied but heavily damaged on the front and rear. The officer saw a large amount of debris that appeared to originate from the blue vehicle. The vehicle did not have a license plate, but the officer was able to use the VIN fixed on the front dash to locate the current registration. Police will return to place a "tow sticker" on the vehicle due to it being disabled on the interstate.

* * *



A man on Central Drive called police and said he supposedly had a package delivered to his doorstep and he believes one of his neighbors has taken it. He said that he was refunded the money from the company that shipped him the package; however, he would still like this incident reported.

* * *

An employee with Vincent Printing Company at 1512 Sholar Ave. said the night before a man was

fired and sent home for creating a hostile work environment for the other employees. The employee is worried that the man will return to the business and wanted him trespassed from the property. Police were able to make contact with the man and inform him that he was trespassed from 1512 Sholar Ave.

* * *

A man at Rent-A-Center at 4316 Brainerd Road called police and said sometime during the night someone cut the catalytic converter off of a Rent-A-Center 2015 Chevrolet 3500 and stole it. He said it will cost $2,400 to repair the vehicle.

* * *

A woman with Family Furniture and Mattress Gallery at 5919 Lee Hwy. said the license plate had been stolen off of a company Ford F450. She said she does not know when the tag was stolen and does not actually know where the vehicle was when it was taken. She said the vehicle stays at the aforementioned address.

* * *

A woman told police she received an email from a human resources unemployment specialist at CHI Memorial Hospital that someone has filed for unemployment using her identity. She said it was filed with the TN unemployment office online. She said no benefits have been paid out as HR has rejected the application knowing it was fraudulent. The woman needed a report number to put a freeze on her credit and to file a report with the Fair Trade Commission.

* * *

The manager at Cash America Pawn at 5220 Brainerd Road said a customer, now gone, had caused a disorder after he was told he could not pawn an item at the business. The officer checked the area and was unable to locate the individual described by the manager.

* * *

A woman on East 48th Street told police someone tried to steal the bumper off of her Nissan Versa. She said the repair cost is between $455 and $864. She said it depends on if a part can be fixed or has to be replaced.

* * *

An employee with Home Depot Loss Prevention at 7421 Commons Blvd. said she saw a man conceal two cans of spray paint and pass all points of sale. The woman said she confronted the man outside the door. He gave her back the spray paint but refused to go to the loss prevention office.

* * *



A woman on Arbor Place Lane said she got an alert from Experian that an account had been opened in her name using her Social Security number. She said yesterday she received mail from Citibank giving her the PIN for her new credit card. She called Citibank and explained to them that it was not her who opened the account. Citibank has closed the account and no transactions have been made.

* * *

The manager at Enterprise at 2148 Chapman Road said a man came into the business to exchange a vehicle. When the man came in he left a bag in the vehicle he was returning. The staff found the bag and inside it were two firearms. They called police to recover the firearms. One of the guns was a black Glock 22 .40 caliber with two magazines. The second firearm was a silver Cobra Elite 38 special. Both firearms were run and neither came back with any record. The weapons were then turned into CPD Property. Also inside the bag were multiple bottles of medicine that had the man's name on them.

* * *

A woman at Walmart at 5764 Hwy. 153 said the plate off her Kia Forte had been stolen. She believes it was taken at Walmart. The plate had been entered as stolen into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Wilbanks Drive showed police a video on her Ring camera at her business showing a homeless man walking up to the front door, trying to look through the glass and examining a pick axe and rake that were near the door. The woman feared he was considering breaking the door down with one of the tools. The homeless man was identified and was apparently allowed to stay at this property when "Chuck" owned the business but he longer owns the property and the woman does not know the homeless man and does not have any of his belongings so she would like him to stop coming on her property. If police are able to speak with him, he needs to be trespassed from 5391 Wilbanks Dr. Because he was not on scene, the officer was not able to trespass him. Police suggested to the woman she get several No Trespassing signs and put them up on the property and fences and that she move the pick axe and rake away from the front door.

* * *

A man was driving his semi and looking for a truck stop when he got lost on Council Fire Drive. He attempted to turn around and got stuck in the grass. When he was driving in the yard, he sank and caused ruts in the yard. The man had leased the vehicle from I&S Transportation Inc. out of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The owner of the property was out of town on vacation and the officer was unable to make contact with her.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by the owner of a business on Wilcox Boulevard. The owner said the party was getting out of hand and didn't have a permit to go past midnight. The parking lot at the location had approximately 150 cars in the area with people standing on the sidewalk outside of the building due to overcapacity. Police dispersed the party in an orderly manner without incident.