Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEMANY, NICHOLAS C

936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



BEAIRD, LISA ANN

5454 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESS SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE



BOWMAN, BRANDY MARIE

11381 RAILROAD STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



BROWN, DEOUNTAY L

2252 26 TH ST.

