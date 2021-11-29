HCSO Corrections Division Re-Entry Program Hosts Inmate Job Fair
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Correction’s Division Re-Entry Program will host a job fair on Tuesday morning at the Silverdale Detention Center for inmates who are nearing their release date. Several local businesses, social services and housing services will be in attendance to provide re-entry services and employment opportunities for newly released inmates who are transitioning back into society.
In preparation for Tuesday’s event, HCSO Re-Entry Program staff held classes to help inmates document their job skills, create personalized resumes and participate in occupational counseling.
Altogether, (25) inmates participated in the job counseling exercise. The goal of Tuesday’s event is to help inmates’ secure employment, enroll in outside re-entry services and receive stable housing upon their scheduled release.
Inmates that are veterans will be able to receive information concerning housing, health care, employment and financial assistance through the Veterans Services provided by the American Job Center.
"Events like this are important to show the community how corrections personnel are trying to assist those being released with securing gainful employment, stable housing and the ability to live happier, more productive lives," officials said.