 Monday, November 29, 2021 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeking Man Who Pointed Gun During Road Rage Incident

Monday, November 29, 2021

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a white male who pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Nov. 18.

Authorities said, "At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a road rage incident on Harrison Pike/I-75 overpass where a white male driving a blue/purple Kia pointed a handgun at a black Toyota truck.

"Video surveillance was obtained of the incident and shows what appears to be an unidentified white male pointing a handgun out the driver’s side window of the vehicle.

"If you witnessed the incident or can identify the male in the video, please contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336."


November 29, 2021

Governor Lee Appoints Lisa Helton As Tennessee Department Of Correction Interim Commissioner

November 29, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks There's A Man In Her Crawlspace; Intoxicated Man Gives Confusing Report To Police

November 29, 2021

Man Who Is High On Meth Is Charged With Abuse Of 911


Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective Wednesday. “Lisa is a committed public servant, ... (click for more)

A woman on Charlotte Avenue told police she had heard a noise outside and believed that someone may have entered the crawl space under her house. That area was checked and nothing was located. ... (click for more)

A man who was high on meth at a hotel in East Ridge has been charged with abuse of 911. Anthony Crowder, 39, of 822 McCallie Ave., was arrested on Saturday by East Ridge Police. Crowder ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Appoints Lisa Helton As Tennessee Department Of Correction Interim Commissioner

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lisa Helton as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective Wednesday. “Lisa is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will lead with integrity during this time of transition,” said Governor Lee. “I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.” Ms. Helton serves as the assistant ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks There's A Man In Her Crawlspace; Intoxicated Man Gives Confusing Report To Police

A woman on Charlotte Avenue told police she had heard a noise outside and believed that someone may have entered the crawl space under her house. That area was checked and nothing was located. The woman had a video of a black male walking up on her carport at 6:05 a.m. This person matched the description of a man who had run from police earlier around 1:30 a.m. after crashing the ... (click for more)

Opinion

End The UTC Sports Nightmare - And Response (2)

UT Chattanooga’s loss today to the College of Charleston was embarrassing. I believe Coach Paris has done great things since he has been there, and hopefully today's loss will wake them up. But no losses could wake up the football team that should have been 9 and 2. The women’s basketball team, I know they have several good players out, but the trend since the loss of Coach Foster ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Georgia Picked By 6½

So help me, I can hear the legendary Bear Bryant telling his players: “Bingo, we got Georgia right where we want ‘em, They are cocky, fat and sassy … all we got to do is keep our wits about us and do the things we know we can do. I know we can do it. Now, let’s get ready to play Georgia the game of their lives …” The trouble is Coach Bryant died almost 40 years ago and this week, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Blow Big Lead Over Charleston To Suffer 1st Loss; Women Fall To Georgia State

Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste, a veteran backcourt that has been in every situation imaginable over the course of their lengthy collegiate careers, converged upon Charleston's Fah’Mir Ali with about 15 seconds to go. The Mocs were trailing by two and were trapping in order to induce a steal or a foul. A few seconds earlier, Silvio De Sousa had been called for a lane violation ... (click for more)

Vols Finish 7-5 After 45-21 Victory Over Vanderbilt

Tennessee finishes 7-5 under first-year coach Josh Heupel after downing Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. The Vols won 45-21. Hendon Hooker had 156 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee led 24-0 with a second left in the first half when Vandy connected on a 56-yard Hail Mary to make it 24-7. Vanderbilt got two running touchdowns in the second half. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors