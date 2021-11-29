Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeking Man Who Pointed Gun During Road Rage Incident

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a white male who pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Nov. 18.

Authorities said, "At approximately 2:15 p.m., the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a road rage incident on Harrison Pike/I-75 overpass where a white male driving a blue/purple Kia pointed a handgun at a black Toyota truck.

"Video surveillance was obtained of the incident and shows what appears to be an unidentified white male pointing a handgun out the driver’s side window of the vehicle.

"If you witnessed the incident or can identify the male in the video, please contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336."