The Hamilton County Highway Department announced that Roberts Mill Road will be closed on Tuesday, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.





The Highway Department will be performing guardrail repairs and road maintenance both days.





Motorists should plan on using the W Road or Signal Mountain Highway/ Taft Highway to access or leave Signal Mountain during these times.





The gates will be closed and no traffic will be allowed through during the road closure.