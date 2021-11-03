Man, 37, Shot Tuesday Night On The Westside

A 37-year-old man was shot on Tuesday night on the Westside.

At approximately 8:39 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 700 block of West 12th Street Court on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was in a verbal altercation with other people when a suspect produced a firearm and began firing at the victim.