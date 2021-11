No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County And 33 New Cases; Tennessee Has 42 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 33 new positive cases, down from 69 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,238. The death total is at 652.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 62,922, which is 98 percent. There are 664 active cases, down from 714 on Tuesday.

Tennessee reported 1,040 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,284,527 coronavirus cases.

There were 42 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 16,450.



The state currently has 865 people hospitalized from the virus, 23 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.365 million.

There have been 1,256,492 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,502 cases, down 1; 18 deaths



Bradley County: 22,235 cases, up 14; 201 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,863 cases, up 6; 38 deaths



Marion County: 5,797 cases, up 3; 54 deaths

McMinn County: 10,560 cases, up 4; 132 deaths

Meigs County: 2,192 cases, up 5; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,196 cases, up 2; 31 deaths



Rhea County: 7,007 cases, up 4; 93 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,007 cases, up 2; 33 deaths



Knox County: 78,979 cases, up 39; 932 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 121,676 cases, up 101; 1,169 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 144,728 cases, up 77; 2,269 deaths, up 2