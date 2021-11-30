Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062506
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BENSON, THOMAS GARY
8202 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN
BRYANT, TAMAR LE CHE
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CAYLOR, MARK G
1625 SHEPARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT
CULBERTSON, STEPHEN M
700 EAST MUHAMMAD ALI LOUISVILLE, 40202
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERVIN, JACKIE DARRELL
38 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNT, 37377
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS
1705 SOUTH BEACH CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE
1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FRYAR, KIMBERLY CHARNELL
1208E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
1903 E 31ST ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, DAMIEON DESHUN
105 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JONES, BRIAUNA
2400 NORBRIA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
KEATON, JACOB LANCE
3839 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374115138
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KEATON, RHONDA D
3839 NORTH TERRENCE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374115138
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL
2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LITTLE BIRD, CORY LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER
3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
1627 E 5TH STREET APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE
7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA)
MILLSAPS, MELISSA SUE
2902 SOUTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE
3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
NEWMAN, DERECK GENE
918 WARE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
PARKER, NATHAN BYRON
243 WOODY AVE HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE
5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROGERS, MATTHEW L
931 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHRUM, COURTNEY BROOKE
3073 B CABBAGE PATCH RD ALTAMONT, 37301
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SKIDMORE, DANITA LYNN
1401 WINDGATE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000
TURNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL
10335 LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, JEANET
SHE DONT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILSON, NATHAN LEE
1032 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
WRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS
6934 GLEN ERRON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 373793457
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II