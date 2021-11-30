 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062506 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BENSON, THOMAS GARY 
8202 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 
4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN

BRYANT, TAMAR LE CHE 
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CAYLOR, MARK G 
1625 SHEPARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
HARASSMENT

CULBERTSON, STEPHEN M 
700 EAST MUHAMMAD ALI LOUISVILLE, 40202 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ERVIN, JACKIE DARRELL 
38 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNT, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS 
1705 SOUTH BEACH CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE 
1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FRYAR, KIMBERLY CHARNELL 
1208E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS 
1903 E 31ST ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, DAMIEON DESHUN 
105 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JONES, BRIAUNA 
2400 NORBRIA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

KEATON, JACOB LANCE 
3839 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374115138 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KEATON, RHONDA D 
3839 NORTH TERRENCE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374115138 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH 
NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL 
2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LITTLE BIRD, CORY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER 
3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES 
1627 E 5TH STREET APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE 
7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA)

MILLSAPS, MELISSA SUE 
2902 SOUTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE 
3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

NEWMAN, DERECK GENE 
918 WARE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE

PARKER, NATHAN BYRON 
243 WOODY AVE HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE 
5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL 
911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS, MATTHEW L 
931 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHRUM, COURTNEY BROOKE 
3073 B CABBAGE PATCH RD ALTAMONT, 37301 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SKIDMORE, DANITA LYNN 
1401 WINDGATE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $1000

TURNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL 
10335 LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, JEANET 
SHE DONT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WILSON, NATHAN LEE 
1032 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

WRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS 
6934 GLEN ERRON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 373793457 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II


