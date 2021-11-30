Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062506

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BENSON, THOMAS GARY

8202 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4404 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN



BRYANT, TAMAR LE CHE

112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAYLOR, MARK G

1625 SHEPARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STALKING

HARASSMENT



CULBERTSON, STEPHEN M

700 EAST MUHAMMAD ALI LOUISVILLE, 40202

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ERVIN, JACKIE DARRELL

38 OLD MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNT, 37377

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS

1705 SOUTH BEACH CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE

1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FRYAR, KIMBERLY CHARNELL

1208E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

1903 E 31ST ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, DAMIEON DESHUN

105 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JONES, BRIAUNA

2400 NORBRIA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



KEATON, JACOB LANCE

3839 NORTH TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374115138

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



KEATON, RHONDA D

3839 NORTH TERRENCE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374115138

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH

NONE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL

2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LITTLE BIRD, CORY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MCBEE, NYLE HUNTER3448 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES1627 E 5TH STREET APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMERRITT, KIMBERLY HOPE7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GEORGIA)MILLSAPS, MELISSA SUE2902 SOUTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, JERMARIO DEWAYNE3401 CAMPBELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICENEWMAN, DERECK GENE918 WARE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSEPARKER, NATHAN BYRON243 WOODY AVE HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREAGAN, RAVEN CHEYENNE5408 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROGERS, MATTHEW L931 HOPI TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHRUM, COURTNEY BROOKE3073 B CABBAGE PATCH RD ALTAMONT, 37301Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SKIDMORE, DANITA LYNN1401 WINDGATE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1000TURNER, JONATHAN MICHAEL10335 LEWIS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATSON, JEANETSHE DONT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILSON, NATHAN LEE1032 GIVENS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTWRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS6934 GLEN ERRON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 373793457Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II