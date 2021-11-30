Catoosa County Cheerleading Coach Arrested And Charged With Child Molestation

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk announced the arrest of cheerleading coach James Everett Sisson on charges of child molestation and criminal attempt.
Sheriff Sisk said investigators acting on a tip found evidence alleging the 49-year-old Sisson had
inappropriate contact with an underage female while working as a cheerleading coach with
Culprit Athletics. Sisson is known to work with young students to coach them with cheerleading
and tumbling exercise skills.
Sisson remains in the Catoosa County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.
“We encourage anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact Detective
Clay Thompson at 706-935-2424, extension 1020,” Sheriff Sisk said.
“Mr. Sisson is known to
have worked at Culprit Athletics and Hot Shots, previously known as Crush. He is not an
employee of Catoosa County Public Schools.”