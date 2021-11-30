 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Weather

State Rep. Dan Howell To Seek Re-Election In 2022

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Rep. Dan Howell
State Rep. Dan Howell, R-Clevelandannounced he will seek re-election in 2022 to the Tennessee House of Representatives.

 

“Serving the people of Meigs, Polk and Bradley counties has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am excited to renew my pledge to continue advocating and working on behalf of House District 22 residents,” Rep. Howell said.

 

Strengthening economic development, keeping taxes low, improving education, protecting the Second Amendment and expanding public transportation are among his top priorities, he said.

 

Howell, a former broadcast journalist, was appointed to fill a vacancy for the 22nd House District seat in 2013 and was elected to represent the district by popular vote in 2014.

 

He cosponsored legislation to expand broadband internet services to underserved rural areas of Tennessee. He fought to save tourism in Southeast Tennessee by sponsoring legislation that created the Ocoee River Recreation and Economic Development Fund.

 

His support of major investments in education and focus on early childhood literacy earned him an A+ rating from Tennesseans for Student Success. He has been an outspoken supporter of key initiatives to make Tennessee schools the best in the nation by raising teacher pay, increasing educational resources by investing $2 billion additional education dollars and expanding vocational and technical training.

 

Rep. Howell said he is committed to ensuring all Tennessee students have the very best opportunities to learn and achieve to their highest potential.

 

During the 2021 legislative session, he supported a law prohibiting curriculum promoting racist, sexist and divisive concepts in Tennessee schools by banning Critical Race Theory. He voted to protect the competitive balance of girls’ sports by ensuring boys are not able to displace girls in competitive events which could deny female athletes’ victories, opportunities or scholarships.

 

As state representative, Rep. Howell has been a strong voice for Tennesseans with disabilities, it was stated. He guided passage of legislation that cut through red tape and created greater access to high-quality care for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities in a Medicaid home or community-based services program. He sponsored the Tennessee Accessible Transportation and Mobility Act of 2020 which works within the Tennessee Department of Transportation to expand and improve accessible transportation for the aging and disabled.

 

Most recently, Rep. Howell voted in support of legislation that made Tennessee the first state in the nation to pass a comprehensive COVID-19 protection bill "that pushes back against President Joe Biden’s unconstitutional federal mandates." He, along with the Republican supermajority, "voted to protect Tennesseans’ right to earn a living by banning employers from requiring proof of vaccination as well as vaccine passports." The legislation prohibits health care providers from vaccinating a minor child for COVID-19 without a parent’s permission.  It also bans any government agency or health care provider from prioritizing monoclonal antibodies to any group.

 

“I was humbled and honored when the people of the 22nd House District put their trust in me to lead,” Rep. Howell said. “Together, we have set an example for the rest the state by always working to improve our community and quality of life. I will always fight to advance the priorities of the citizens of District 22 and protect the best interests of all Tennesseans.”

 

Rep. Howell currently serves as chairman of the House Transportation Committee and is a member of the Criminal Justice and Calendar and Rules committees for the House.

 

He is married to his wife, Beverlee, and they are the parents of five children and seven grandchildren

 


