One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

It was during my “Morning Readings” that I learned about “The ‘If Only’ River,” and it is not lost on me that Thanksgiving Day is now just three weeks away. Almost immediately I realized the story on my computer screen was written by Max Lucado, one of my favorite writers whose sub-specialty is “writing books for people who don’t read books.” He has sold over 120 million of them ... (click for more)