November 4, 2021
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Thursday filed a lawsuit, joined by the attorneys general of Ohio and Kentucky, challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ASHBY, WAYNE LEE
3909 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH ... (click for more)
Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Thursday filed a lawsuit, joined by the attorneys general of Ohio and Kentucky, challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, asserts that the Administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement is unlawful ... (click for more)
One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools.
Let me stress here ... (click for more)
It was during my “Morning Readings” that I learned about “The ‘If Only’ River,” and it is not lost on me that Thanksgiving Day is now just three weeks away. Almost immediately I realized the story on my computer screen was written by Max Lucado, one of my favorite writers whose sub-specialty is “writing books for people who don’t read books.” He has sold over 120 million of them ... (click for more)
Damian Rodriguez pushed the ball toward the back-line in an effort to get past his defender on the right wing. The Chicago House defender rushed to confront the 18 year-old attacking midfielder and tried to stop Rodriguez’s momentum. But the teenager simply brushed the tackle attempt aside like Tyrell Price earlier in the week and continued to drive toward the goal.
After he ... (click for more)
The successful doubles playing partners of Tomas Rodriguez and Peyton Gatti are set to represent the Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis program as they compete in the 2021 ITA National Fall Championships this week held in San Diego, California November 4-7.
Rodriguez and Gatti went on a run at last month’s ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship to mark the program’s first ever championship ... (click for more)