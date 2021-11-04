 Thursday, November 4, 2021 49.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Health Department To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Children Ages 5 to 11 By Appointment Only Beginning Nov. 8

Thursday, November 4, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department will expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include ages 5 to 11, beginning Monday. 

“As a parent and pediatrician, I am delighted by this news,” says Hamilton County Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “This vaccine allows us to protect our children and help keep them healthy.”

In addition to Health Department clinics, the vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds will be available through pediatrician offices, local pharmacies and other community providers.
For vaccine availability, go to vaccine.gov. 

The Health Department will be providing this vaccine at the following locations:

Pediatric Clinic, Main Facility, 921 E. 3rd St., Chattanooga, Tn. 37403. 
By appointment only, open to the public. 
Monday-Friday; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Pfizer 5-11 Appointment” tab.
To make an appointment over the phone, call 423-209-5398 (English) or 423-209-8383 (Spanish). 
Parking is available in the parking garage next to the Health Department. Bring your ticket in with you to have your parking validated.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tn. 37379.
By appointment only, for established primary care patients.
To make an appointment, call 423-209-5490. 

Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, Tn. 37403.
Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.  
For more information call 423-209-5800.

Details: 
Please allow enough time for your appointment, including a 20-minute wait time after receiving the dose. 
A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. 
To accelerate the process, bring the completed vaccine encounter form with you, available at this link. Forms will be available on site. 
Masks must be worn by both child and parent when coming in for the appointment. 

Additional Resources

Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about making a vaccine appointment, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance. 
Test kits are currently available for ages 2+ at the Health Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., while supplies last. For more information, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov.
For information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

