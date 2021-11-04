Georgia Has 68 More COVID Deaths And 907 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 68 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,052.



There are 907 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,267,762 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 86,887, which is an increase of 164 since Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,421 cases, up 28; 92 deaths; 300 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 3,681 cases, up 5; 88 deaths; 249 hospitalizations, up 1



Dade County: 1,820 cases, up 2; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,568 cases, up 20; 119 deaths; 359 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 19,266 cases, up 14; 316 deaths, up 1; 929 hospitalizations, up 2