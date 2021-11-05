Police Blotter: Man At 4th Street House Keeps Getting Louder; Police Deal With Unruly Patrons At The Blue Light Bar On Station Street

A noise complaint was reported on E. 4th Street for the second time during the evening. When the officer arrived this time, the party had grown in the last hour and was significantly louder. Police spoke again with the man at the residence and told him to shut the party down and start sending people home. The man walked into the house and instructed people to leave, but after several minutes, only a few people had left. Police walked up onto the porch to tell everyone that the party was over, and they were confronted by several people (clearly intoxicated) demanding a warrant before they entered the house. Instead of arguing, the police simply yelled for everyone to go home, at which point people actually began leaving. Several cars had used the parking lot of New City Fellowship (approximately one block west) for parking, and after people left the house, they gathered in that parking lot. Police again gave commands to disperse, using voice as well as lights and siren. Police spoke with the man again and explained that this was the second time in one night, and at least the second night that police had been called to his house for a nuisance. The man provided the names of two men as his only roommates, and said they were UTC students. The man agreed to keep the household from becoming any further nuisance.

* * *

Police responded to a couple in a verbal disorder on Spears Avenue. The woman decided she was going to go elsewhere for the night. She left the scene and the man stayed at the residence.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported that several people were outside Mary's Lounge, 2125 Mccallie Ave., yelling and talking about having weapons. Police saw many cars parked across the street from Mary's Lounge, but no loud music or yelling. Police spoke with the security guard, who said that there had been a verbal argument in the parking lot across S. Kelley Street, but he had gone over there and broken it up. Police located another verbal argument of some sort in the 2100 block of Oak Street, but it dispersed without issue or any crime. The officer wrote several parking tickets for vehicles illegally parked in the area (a common issue at this establishment)

* * *

Police responded to suspicious activity at an address on Tiftonia View Road. Officers made contact with the complainant who said she observed a suspicious vehicle slowly driving by her house several times. She also said the vehicle parked in front of her house with the lights off for some time. Officers also made contact with a neighbor who said he observed the suspicious vehicle parked in front of the house. He made contact with the people in the vehicle. He said he saw that they were inside the vehicle smoking and one of the passengers got out of the vehicle, swapped out with the driver, and then the vehicle drove away.



* * *

On Wilcox Boulevard, a woman said that she and a friend were driving around drinking and going to different friends' houses. She said she was driving her white four-door Chevrolet Cavalier when she thinks her friend stole the vehicle. She said she did not see her take it, but she knows it was her. She said her phone was in the vehicle when it was taken. She said the vehicle is not in her name and that she does not know the tag or the VIN to the vehicle. She also said that she does not know the serial number, brand or color of the phone but only remembered that the phone case had horses and flames on it. At this time there is not enough information to enter a vehicle as stolen and there is not enough suspect information at this time to prosecute a suspect.



* * *

At a vet office on Lee Highway, an employee said a couple was very upset about their bulldog passing away. She said she just wanted them to calm down and then vacate the premises. Police were told by the dog owner that his dog had surgery at the vet's office a week prior and the vet was supposed to be watching him. The dog then passed away and was cremated. He was upset because he was not given back his dog's collar. Eventually, he said that everything was fine and

left the vet's office.

* * *

A woman on Lee Highway said that a credit card that had been in her vehicle that was stolen and the card was attempted to be used at 9409 Apison Pike (Collegedale Tobacco and Beverage). She said the card had been shut off so it was declined. She wanted an officer/investigator to attempt to go to the location, and observe if there is surveillance of possible suspect(s) that stole her vehicle.

* * *

Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle parked behind a house at an address on Lee Highway. Police made contact with a man who said a random vehicle was parked behind his house. He said he looked in the vehicle and found a number to call from the glove box. He also found a gray and black Adidas Duffel bag next to a navy blue sleeping bag. Inside the vehicle police found several beer cans (211 Steel). The vehicle was removed from NCIC and towed.

* * *

Officers responded to a suspicious person at Life Care

Center of Red Bank, 1020 Runyan Dr. Staff said a man was outside of the building punching the brick pillars and hitting his head against it. The man said he was upset with the care his mother and grandmother were receiving and he just went to blow off steam. Staff said that they would like for him to be trespassed from this location. He was informed that he is trespassed from this location and he is not to be on the property. At this time he was given his personal belongings and left the premises.

* * *

At Interstate 75 Nb//Exit 5 off ramp, an officer observed a white male, panhandling. He approached the man who said he was recently homeless. The officer informed him of the laws regarding panhandling and the prohibited areas as the interstate is a prohibited area. The man left the area without incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a disorder at the McDonald's at 1117 E. 3rd St. The store manager said a customer told her a white male was exposing himself and yelling at people in the drive through and blocking the line. She said she went out and made contact with the man and told him to

leave. He left but came back a short time later and continued to cause a disturbance. When she went out to make contact again he left heading west towards Erlanger Hospital wearing gray sweatpants and a backwards ball cap. She said he has been asked to leave the property several times in the past but she could not identify him by name. No pictures or camera footage of

the incident were available and any other witnesses had left the scene. A search of the area by Police could not locate any person fitting the description given.

* * *

Officers got an arson call on Clifton Terrace. Chattanooga Fire Department arrived at the same time and put out a vehicle fire. However, the fire did burn a man's Toyota Tundra (TN). Arson Investigators arrived on the scene, took over the investigation, and declared that it was arson.

* * *

Police observed security at the Blue Light bar, 43 Station St., removing a patron from their business who was in an altercation with their security and threw a drink. Once security removed the person from their portion of the patio, police escorted the man away from the establishment to have him ride off of Station Street and prevent further disorder. However, the man continued to be disorderly, causing other people in the area to be disrupted from their normal daily activities to observe his

actions. Police had to detain him and placed him in the back of the patrol car. The man finally calmed down and friends of his came forward to ensure he left the area. His friends took him and they all left the area, ensuring the offense of disorderly conduct would not continue.