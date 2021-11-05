The Library Is The Happening Place At Soddy Daisy

Several years ago Curtis Cecil and Kelly Flemings, through their Kelcurt Foundation, started the Soddy Daisy Community Library which has become a gathering place for residents. In addition to providing access to books, the organization holds free community events and programs - something is taking place at the library nearly every night, said Mr. Cecil, at the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting Thursday night to a round of applause from the audience and commissioners.

There is a family movie night every month with free pizza, popcorn and a drink provided by donor Karen Rhodes with Happy Homes Realty. The next monthly movie night will be this Friday night at the library where The Wizard of Oz will be featured. There was also a movie following the recent Trunk or Treat on Oct. 30. That event was successful beyond anything the library expected. Mr. Cecil said about 1,000 people had been expected to come, but 1,700 showed up. The real goal, he told the commissioners is to get books into the community. At the Trunk or Treat event, 916 books were handed out. The library accepts donations and if there are multiple copies of a publication, one is kept on the shelves and the other copies are earmarked to give away.

Among other events that will be held this month is the Lego Dump on Nov. 23, where 40,000 Legos will be put out for kids to build together, followed by three challenges. And on Nov. 15 there will be a book signing. The full schedule of events at the library can be seen at facebook.com/The SDCL.

Each year the cheerleaders at Soddy Daisy High School participate in the NCA All-Star national championship in Dallas, and they bring recognition to the city, said Commissioner Gene Shipley. Until last week, the 2021 competition was scheduled to be virtual due to the COVID pandemic. But that changed and the competition will now be in person on the third week of January, 2022. Traditionally, the cheerleaders work at raising money the whole year to be able to go. Without having enough time for fundraising now, they are asking for help. The city will be helping to support the cheerleaders with a $2,500 donation. If individuals would like to contribute, donations can be sent to the attention of Jared Hensley, athletic director at the high school. (hensleyjared@hcde.org)

City Manager Burt Johnson received approval from the council to surplus 17 old camera systems from police vehicles that are being replaced with new ones. Additionally a tractor and several vehicles were declared surplus to be sold. Two new vehicles have been delivered and another has been ordered. Both insurance and money from the drug fund will be combined to buy a F-150 truck to replace one that was totaled.

Upcoming special events in Soddy Daisy, include Pioneer Day at Poe’s Tavern that will take place this weekend on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The celebration of Soddy Daisy Christmas in the Park will be held on the first Saturday in December and the Christmas parade will be the following day- the first Sunday in December.