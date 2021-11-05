Georgia Has 53 More COVID Deaths And 728 New Cases
Friday, November 5, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 53 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,094.
There are 728 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,268,462 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 87,011, which is an increase of 124 since Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 8,429 cases, up 8; 92 deaths; 299 hospitalizations, down 1
Chattooga County: 3,682 cases, up 1; 88 deaths; 249 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,820 cases; 17 deaths; 68 hospitalizations
Walker County: 9,588 cases, up 20; 120 deaths, up 1; 360 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 19,280 cases, up 14; 316 deaths; 933 hospitalizations, up 4