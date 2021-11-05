 Friday, November 5, 2021 45.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Schools Making Masks Optional For Staff, Students With COVID Situation Improving

Friday, November 5, 2021

Hamilton County School officials said in light of local COVID-19 trends, as well as the availability of vaccines for all students, "we are making masks optional for all HCS students and staff beginning Monday."

Officials said, "We will no longer use an 'opt-out' form for face coverings. This decision also reflects recent legislation that restricts districts from imposing mask mandates when COVID-19 cases are below the statutory guidance, which is true in Hamilton County at this time. 

"This fall, we saw the Delta Variant increase the seven-day moving average of new daily cases to 366. Since then, our community has seen a continuous and now rapid decline of cases. As of yesterday, our current seven-day average was 41 active cases.

"The district is also encouraged by vaccination trends in our community. We are happy to note that 51 percent of Hamilton County residents are fully vaccinated, with 46 percent of 12 to 15-year-olds at least partially vaccinated. Seventy-one percentof our staff have received at least one dose. And as of this week, vaccinations are now approved for all school-aged children, starting at age five. 

"HCS is working to schedule an additional vaccination event to include elementary-aged children. We support parental choice with regard to health decisions, including the decision to wear masks. So, we welcome students and staff on our campuses with or without masks. 

"Our staff may request face coverings in situations where we need to be sensitive to immune-compromised individuals, especially when we have large gatherings. We ask that you consider these requests as a courtesy to others in our community. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 data trends and guidance. As needed, HCS may re-establish mask mandates on a school-by-school basis in compliance with state law." 


November 5, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No. 13710, ... (click for more)

Chris Glover Is New President And CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga Operations LLC

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. on Friday appointed Chris Glover as new president and CEO at Volkswagen Chattanooga LLC, the company’s assembly plant in Tennessee. Mr. Glover will assume the role on Jan. 1 and will lead the plant’s transformation and push towards electric mobility, starting with the localized production of the fully-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV in 2022. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Corporations Have A Responsibility Towards Their Employees

First of all I want you to know that this is way outside my comfort zone and I have tried to talk myself out of sending this, however, it is becoming very clear that if more people like myself don’t wake up and have some courage we are going to regret it for the rest of our lives. I firmly believe that God is completely in control but He frequently uses people to accomplish His ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Drop Standard Time

Surveys had told us that seven out of 10 Americans dislike “spring forward” and “fall back.” Further, 34 of America’s 50 states have legislation to do away completely with “standard time” and adapt to “daylight saving time” year-round. I heartily concur because my “biological clock,” as I call it, takes a needless whipping twice a year. I wake up around 6 o’clock every morning. ... (click for more)

Sports

Major Leads Covenant Men To USA South Championship

Jake Major scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in the second overtime, to lift the Covenant men's soccer team past William Peace, 4-3, in a USA South Tournament semifinal on Friday afternoon. Covenant (11-3-3) erased a 3-2 deficit with five minutes remaining as Jay Patterson evened the score with his first goal of the year in the 86th minute. ... (click for more)

Covenant Women Advance To USA South Soccer Championship

The No. 2 West seeded Covenant women's soccer team used two second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie and defeated No. 1 East seed Methodist, 3-1, in a USA South Tournament semifinal on Friday night. Covenant (12-5-2) advances to the USA South Tournament championship for the second time and will face No. 1 West seed Piedmont on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Duggins Soccer Stadium in Fayetteville, ... (click for more)


