November 9, 2021
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD
626 EAST GARDENFARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked ... (click for more)
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2006 before moving to the State Senate in 2010 where he represents Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk Counties in Senate District 9.
Also, Rep. Mark Hall of Bradley County said ... (click for more)
We are about to celebrate another Veteran’s Day. Our veterans have served America with the principle that freedom and democracy are ideals to be upheld around the world. There are more than 18 million veterans in our country. Most veterans didn’t serve for a thank you, a discount, or a free meal. However, any genuine gesture of appreciation is appreciated by those who sacrificed. ... (click for more)
I delight in “What I Have Learned” lists because I share so many of the lessons but an Internet pal in Arkansas shared a list of “When I Learned” the other day and it is uncannily accurate. Oh, I wish the unknown author had mentioned “first love,” since statically 90 percent of us never marry our first heart throb, which singer Willie Nelson attributes to the popularity of juke ... (click for more)
After Georgia’s victory over rival Florida last month, Kirby Smart expounded at great length about one of the keys to victory: recruiting.
“There’s no coach out there who can outcoach recruiting,” the Bulldogs coach said. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever (coach) the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody ... (click for more)
I thought at the beginning of the 2021 season, Tennessee could win maybe six games at the most. It was more likely that the Volunteers would reach the victory column only five times if that many. 5-7 or even 4-8 was a distinct possibility. After all, new head coach Josh Heupel was left with an empty stable as well as an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by previous ... (click for more)