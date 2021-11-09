After Georgia’s victory over rival Florida last month, Kirby Smart expounded at great length about one of the keys to victory: recruiting. “There’s no coach out there who can outcoach recruiting,” the Bulldogs coach said. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever (coach) the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody ... (click for more)

I thought at the beginning of the 2021 season, Tennessee could win maybe six games at the most. It was more likely that the Volunteers would reach the victory column only five times if that many. 5-7 or even 4-8 was a distinct possibility. After all, new head coach Josh Heupel was left with an empty stable as well as an NCAA investigation into serious recruiting violations by previous ... (click for more)