 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Says California Company Won't Let It Access Records Affecting Millions Of Dollars Of New Building Projects

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

City officials said in a Federal Court lawsuit that the city is being damaged by being unable to review historical data in order to make decisions on millions of dollars in projects on new building permit requests.

The city is suing Accela, a California company. 

Beginning in approximately 2000, the city and Accela entered into a series of contracts in which Accela provided the city with a software solution to manage, track and store its permit records.

In May 2016, the city and Accela entered into an agreement which migrated the city of Chattanooga’s records onto a cloud based platform hosted by Accela.

The city and Accela renewed the agreement for cloud based services until 2020 when the city elected to change to a different service provider.

The city claims Accela was obligated to maintain the records of the city and to provide a copy of those records to the city. The city said it has made multiple request to Accela for a copy of the city’s records, but it cannot get access.

The city has paid over $75,000.00 in fees over the life of the agreement "on the assurance that its records would be safely stored and accessible by the city," it was stated.


November 9, 2021

Senator Mike Bell Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022; Rep. Mark Hall To Run For His Seat

November 9, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 61 New Cases

November 9, 2021

Georgia Has 97 More Deaths, 2,224 New Cases Since Friday


Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 61 new positive cases, up from 46 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,473. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 97 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,189. There are 2,224 new cases on Tuesday, as that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Senator Mike Bell Will Not Seek Re-Election In 2022; Rep. Mark Hall To Run For His Seat

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell (R-Riceville) announced Monday that he will not be a candidate for re-election in 2022. He was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2006 before moving to the State Senate in 2010 where he represents Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk Counties in Senate District 9. Also, Rep. Mark Hall of Bradley County said ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 61 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Tuesday and 61 new positive cases, up from 46 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,473. The death total is at 654. It is reported the death was a white female, age 41-50. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 60 in Hamilton County - down from 65 on Friday. Three ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Lock Your Car

I always read the Police Blotter for amusement and see a recurrent theme of auto burglaries and thefts. They start the same way of someone reporting "entry of an unlocked vehicle", often with keys left in the vehicle. Items stolen include cash, wallets, purses, debit/credit cards, social security cards, laptops, guns and tools. Also, reports of vehicles stolen that someone left ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What I Have Learned

I delight in “What I Have Learned” lists because I share so many of the lessons but an Internet pal in Arkansas shared a list of “When I Learned” the other day and it is uncannily accurate. Oh, I wish the unknown author had mentioned “first love,” since statically 90 percent of us never marry our first heart throb, which singer Willie Nelson attributes to the popularity of juke ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Native Rhyne Howard Named To Wade Trophy And Wooden Award Watch Lists

Two more national player of the year awards have tabbed University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard on their preseason watch lists as the Wooden Award and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy honored the senior Tuesday. Howard is a native of Cleveland, Tenn. and was a standout at Bradley Central High Scool. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Top Recruit-Laden Georgia Stops Next At Neyland Stadium

After Georgia’s victory over rival Florida last month, Kirby Smart expounded at great length about one of the keys to victory: recruiting. “There’s no coach out there who can outcoach recruiting,” the Bulldogs coach said. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever (coach) the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors