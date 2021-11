Officials said the recount of the Ringgold City Council race is complete and official. The winners are Kelly Bomar and Earl Henderson, with the recount confirming the Nov. 2 results.

Veteran Councilman Randall Franks, who lost by three votes, had asked for the recount.

Mr. Bomar was an incumbent, and Mr. Henderson formerly served on the Ringgold Council.

Totals:

Kelly Bomar - 285 votes

Earl Henderson - 220 votes

Randall Franks - 217 votes

(Best two of three win this city contest)