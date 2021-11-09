Sessions Judge Reprimanded For Giving Tips To Shoplifters On How Not To Get Caught

General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb has been issued a reprimand by the state Board of Judicial Conduct for using social media to provide tips to shoplifters on how not to get caught.

The reprimand says on one occasion in his "legal tip of the day" he advised those planning to commit theft that "when stealing stealth is key. You want to blend in with your surroundings."

He provided "an example" saying, "You and your 5'10" sister walk in (Walmart) with green hair and green toenails and green flip flops that smack the back of your feet with every step you make and you don't blend in and you are caught with three steaks shoved into your pants. You forgot to be stealth."

In another Facebook post, the judge wrote, "Remember people, the goal of criminal and bad behavior is to get away with it." He gave an example of two women arguing outside the courthouse when one "screams out b*tc* what's hood!" He then noted that "screaming and cursing and fighting in front of police officers 10 out of 10 times is detrimental to one's freedom."

In still another social media post, he wrote, "It is downright damn humiliating when (police are) pulling crack from your crack! Find someplace else to hide your stash."

In a response to the Board of Judicial Conduct, Judge Webb said his social media posts are "designed to get a laugh and to make people think about life choices."

The board said, "However, regardless of motivation, it is neither dignified nor appropriate for a judge, especially one who hears criminal cases, to be providing legal advice such as 'when stealing stealth is key' or urging the public to be mindful that 'the goal of criminal and bad behavior is to get away with it."

The reprimand says, "Judges are expected to maintain the highest standards of conduct and dignity of judicial office at all times."

It also says, "The Tennessee Supreme Court has cautioned that 'lawyers who choose to post on social media must realize they are handling live ammunition.' The same is true for judges. Judges choosing to participate in inherently public platforms must exercise caution and carefully evaluate whether their social media communications foster public confidence in the integrity, independence and impartiality of the judiciary."

It says, "Your social media posts do not reflect the requisite caution and reflection."

The reprimand also notes that the Tennessee Supreme Court on two occasions entered orders suspending Judge Webb's law license for failing to comply with continuing legal education.

It says, "These circumstances are troubling for several reasons. First, judges are expected to follow the law and uphold the integrity and dignity of the judiciary. Second, the suspensions of your license occurred despite notifications by the Commission on Continuing Legal Education of both the deficiency and that the failure to take corrective action by a specified date would result in a suspension.

"Third, the suspensions of your license resulted in other judges having to cover your dockets. Thus, your failure to comply resulted not only in an inability to discharge your own duties but also led to colleagues having to make last minute arrangements to handle your cases."

The order says Judge Webb accepted the reprimand with no excuses and fully cooperated with disciplinary counsel.