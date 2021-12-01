Weston Wamp Announces 3 Cornerstone Initiatives Of His “Hamilton First” Agenda

Local entrepreneur and public school parent Weston Wamp laid the groundwork Wednesday for his substantive campaign for Hamilton County mayor by detailing the first three “cornerstone initiatives” of his “Hamilton First” agenda.



“The first open seat race for county mayor warrants a detailed discussion about the future of Hamilton County," said Mr. Wamp. "My experiences as a public school parent, an entrepreneur, a nonprofit leader and a member of the Tennessee Board of Regents have shaped the first three initiatives in our Hamilton First agenda.

“These initial proposals will give parents unprecedented influence in county government, provide transformative paid apprenticeships and career training for Hamilton County students finishing their diplomas and bolster trust in county government by applying term limits to all non-judicial positions.”



The “Hamilton First” agenda was released publicly in a PDF format and will be expanded early in 2022 to include the rest of Mr. Wamp’s platform.

The PDF version of the proposals can be found at westonwamp.com.